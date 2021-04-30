Lawrence Clark, an organizer with the Zero Now Network coalition, says a tracking system for ammunition could help law enforcement solve gun violence crimes as homicides and shootings surge in Philadelphia.
Clark and other members of the Zero Now Network called for a “Track the Bullet” initiative at a press conference last week outside of City Hall. The plan calls for a tracking system on bullets and the casings that would be kept in a national database to help identify the buyer.
The group’s “Track the Bullet” proposal would require all bullets sold in the state to be traceable to buyers, said Clark, who hopes to make the tracking system national.
“This would tie the buyer of the ammunition as the point of origin,” said Clark.
The group said it intends to propose legislation to the Philadelphia delegation of state lawmakers in the coming weeks.
It is expected that activists would face an “uphill battle” in the Republican-controlled state legislature, which has blocked gun control efforts for decades. State law prevents Philadelphia officials from regulating firearms. While many Democratic state legislators have pressed for gun reform proposals for years, the Republican-controlled legislature has not taken them up.
But the proposal could garner support if it is properly understood as an anti-crime fighting tool.
Ronald G. Waters, a former Democratic state representative for the 191st District, said advocates should pitch the proposal as a public safety measure.
“You have to make sure that these legislators know and the NRA [National Rifle Association] know: This is not an infringement on the Second Amendment in any kind of way,” Waters said.
Waters is right.
While Republicans have been reluctant to show support for gun control measures in the past, the proposal could garner bipartisan support if it is made clear that law-abiding gun owners have nothing to worry about it. The proposal would not infringe on the Second Amendment right of citizens to own guns. However, it could help solve crimes against citizens and police officers.
The group intends to provide draft legislation to Philadelphia state representatives in the coming weeks.
Philadelphia state lawmakers should embrace the proposal and push it forward.
