In the Pennsylvania general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Philadelphia voters will cast their ballots for district attorney, city controller and judicial races and on four ballot questions.
For Philadelphia district attorney, incumbent Larry Krasner is being challenged by Republican Charles “Chuck” Peruto, a criminal defense attorney known for high-profile cases.
District Attorney: The Tribune endorses Larry Krasner for another four-year term. Krasner, a former civil rights lawyer who was elected the city’s district attorney in 2017, has kept many of his promises on criminal justice reform. Among other reforms, his office is not prosecuting minor drug possession and has limited the use of cash bail.
As we said in our endorsements of him in the primary, Krasner is not without criticism. He needs to work better with police, while maintaining his independence. He also needs to focus more time and resources on the city’s rising gun violence. While we know that the long-term solutions to reducing gun violence are better schools, more jobs, stable families and more effective social services, the victims of gun violence need action now to deter the small minority of people who are repeat violent criminals. However, it is unfair for Peruto and other critics to single out Krasner for the rise in gun violence in the city. As the city’s top prosecutor tasked with investigating and charging criminal cases, the reform-minded district attorney has to do better in prosecuting violent criminals.
City Controller: We endorse incumbent Rebecca Rhynhart for her remarkable record as the city’s chief auditor and independent financial watchdog. Rhynhart, who is running unopposed, has exposed waste and mismanagement in the city’s Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office, the Philadelphia Parking Authority and other departments and agencies. Her office has not been afraid to issue tough reports, including an investigation of the city’s law enforcement response to protests against police brutality and a recent report on the Kenney administration’s lack of diversity in the hiring of exempt employees.
The following are endorsements for state and local judicial seats:
Supreme Court of Pennsylvania: Maria McLaughlin (Democrat)
Superior Court: Timika Lane (Democrat)
Commonwealth Court: Lori A. Dumas, David Lee Spurgeon (Both Democrats)
Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas: Chris Hall, Nick Kamau, Daniel R. Sulman, Mark J. Moore, Wendi Barish and Cateria R. McCabe
Philadelphia Municipal Court: Greg Yorgey-Girdy
BALLOT QUESTIONS
Philadelphia voters will weigh in on four ballot questions:
Question 1: Proposed Charter Change 1
Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to call upon the Pennsylvania General Assembly and the Governor to pass legislation that would decriminalize, regulate, and tax the use, and sale to adults aged 21 years or older, of cannabis for non-medical purposes? Vote Yes
Question 2: Proposed Charter Change 2
Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to establish and define the functions of a Department of Fleet Services, headed by a Commissioner, to manage all City-owned motor vehicles and City programs concerning alternative vehicle fuel initiatives? Vote Yes
Question 3: Proposed Charter Change 3
Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to revise provisions related to the civil service system, to allow the Personnel Director to determine the number of people on an eligible list from which a hiring or promotion decision may be made, and to determine the number of times a person may be passed over and remain eligible on such a list, all based on the position and the needs of the civil service program? Vote Yes
Question 4: Proposed Charter Change 4
Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for a mandatory annual appropriation for the Housing Trust Fund? Vote Yes
