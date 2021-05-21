District Attorney Larry Krasner easily defeated challenger Carlos Vega in a heated Democratic primary Tuesday. The victory should be seen as a victory for criminal justice reform.
Krasner beat Vega by a wide margin in a closely watched race. As of Wednesday morning, with 95% of the projected votes counted, Krasner held a wide advantage, 65% to 35%.
Krasner prevailed over Vega, who had the backing of the city’s powerful Fraternal Order of Police, which represents about 14,000 active and retired officers.
The FOP encouraged Republican voters in the city to register as Democrats to support Vega in the primary. City records show 6,252 Republicans switched over this year.
While Krasner was opposed by the city’s FOP leadership, he was endorsed by the Guardian Civic League, which represents 1,500 active and retired Black police officers, and Rochelle Bilal, the city’s first African-American female sheriff.
Vega also had the backing of former Gov. Ed Rendell, who served two terms as district attorney and two terms as mayor. Rendell said Krasner forgot the most important part of being DA — protecting the public.
Vega unfairly blamed Krasner for the city’s rising homicides and gun violence. Vega, a longtime prosecutor, promised a more traditional approach to prosecuting.
Vega was not helped by being backed by the FOP and its links to former President Donald Trump and to the Proud Boys, a self-described “Western chauvinist" organization designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group. FOP leadership called Black Lives Matter “rabid animals” and expressed support for Trump. Members of the local Proud Boys have attended FOP events.
Instead of a statement for a more traditional “law-and-order” approach, the D.A. race — which received national attention because of Krasner’s reputation as a reformer — should be seen as a referendum for criminal justice reform.
Krasner, a former defense and civil rights lawyer with a long record of suing the Philadelphia police, was elected the city’s district attorney in 2017 on promises to drastically reform the local criminal justice system. He ran on exonerating people wrongly convicted and reducing mass incarceration.
He kept his promise.
Krasner delivered on making needed changes to the D.A. office, including not seeking the death penalty, not charging for minor drug possession and reducing the use of cash bail.
Philadelphia has more than a million voters, with 77% Democrats, 11% Republicans and 12% independents.
In the heavily Democratic city, Krasner is favored to win in the general election in November, where he will face lawyer Chuck Peruto, the only Republican candidate. Peruto will undoubtedly campaign on trying to label Krasner as being soft on crime.
But on Tuesday, Philadelphia voters sent a clear and powerful message that the old approach is unlikely to work. Philadelphia voters want safety and criminal justice reform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.