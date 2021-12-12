Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Thursday said he was “inarticulate” and had offended people by saying earlier in the week that the city didn’t face a crime crisis.
That’s a tremendous understatement. Krasner was more than just inarticulate. He was completely tone deaf in his comments about a city facing 524 homicides as of Dec. 10.
The district attorney deserved the flood of criticism he faced when he declared Monday: “We don’t have a crisis of lawlessness, we don’t have a crisis of crime, we don’t have a crisis of violence. He made these remarks as murders in Philadelphia soar to record levels.
Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw both acknowledged Philadelphia has a gun violence problem, but sidestepped questions about Krasner’s crime comments.
Kenney on Wednesday said that while he agrees “we’re in a gun crisis,” he would not “get involved in a back-and-forth between a former mayor and the DA.”
Outlaw said, “We absolutely have an issue with violent crime.” Asked about whether comments like Krasner’s are a hindrance to her officers’ work to prevent and respond to violent crime, she was measured.
“Any type of commentary — regardless of who it’s from — any type of commentary or actions that undermine our ability to be successful obviously is a hindrance,” she said. “My hope is that moving forward we can all be aligned and working toward the same goals ... We all have to have a shared understanding of the problem that we’re addressing.”
Former Mayor Michael Nutter wasn’t as kind. Nutter called Krasner’s remarks “some of the worst, most ignorant and most insulting comments I have ever heard spoken by an elected official.”
Krasner’s remarks on Monday came during the district attorney’s weekly news conference, which is focused on gun crimes. In response to questions about whether tourists should fear coming into the city, the district attorney pointed out that even as homicides and shootings have spiked in Philadelphia and across the country, other categories of crime have not.
“I think it’s important as we report on what is a true crisis when it comes to gun violence in the United States and also in Philadelphia,” he said. “I think it’s important we don’t let this become mushy and bleed into thinking there is some big spike in crime.”
He added: “We don’t have a crisis of lawlessness, we don’t have a crisis of crime, we don’t have a crisis of violence.”
Krasner is right that crime without firearms has been flat or falling. But gun violence and homicides have reached record heights which overshadow burglary and other crimes committed without firearms.
By Thursday, Krasner had to walk back his earlier comments on the city not facing a crime crisis and issued a new statement.
“I know that some inarticulate things I said earlier this week have offended people. The message conveyed through media sound bites is not at all what I meant. Complete answers based on data aimed at solutions to gun violence will be edited down to sound bites. It’s my job to make sure even those sound bites are careful. As someone whose strong support is owed in part to the fact that I don’t communicate or make decisions like a career politician, it is my obligation to do better.”
Krasner still doesn’t get it. He wasn’t criticized for making inarticulate remarks that could offend victims of gun violence and their families. The deeper concern is that his remarks convey the wrong message and approach toward prosecuting violent criminals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.