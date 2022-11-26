At 37 and nine weeks pregnant, LaTasha Seliby Perkins was prepared to hear about how she was at higher risk for complications in childbirth.
Reading about Black maternal mortality rates also scared her as she went to her doctor. But her doctor didn’t bring up any risk factors, so she did. He looked at her chart and admitted he hadn’t noticed her advanced age.
Perkins said, “If you’re going to miss something as important as my age, then what other things are you going to miss?” She changed doctors immediately.
“If you really care about Black women’s lives, don’t just talk about it. Do something,” Perkins said.
The Philadelphia Tribune’s annual “Race In America” supplement in this edition looks at the racial disparities in health care and how low Black maternal mortality rates stand out.
Each year, thousands are faced with unexpected pregnancy complications — cardiovascular issues, hypertension, diabetes — and about 700 die, making pregnancy and childbirth among the leading causes of death for all teenage girls and women 15 to 44.
No matter what the income, education or other socioeconomic factors, Black women are three times as likely to die as a result of pregnancy than white women.
Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine and the Maternal Wellness Village are working together to study ways to reduce the high maternal mortality rate for women — Black women in particular.
Research has found that the stress caused by racism can be particularly dangerous during pregnancy and childbirth. That stress ages people and makes it harder to carry pregnancies to term or have complication-free labor.
According to the Temple study, in Philadelphia over the last decade, Black women made up 43% of births, but 73% of related deaths.
“We have a unique opportunity with this study to help shift the narrative for Black urban people in Philadelphia,” said Saleemah McNeil, who is a principal investigator for the study along with Sharon J. Herring.
McNeil is also program director of the Maternal Wellness Village. A $6 million grant from the Washington, D.C.-based Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute is funding this effort.
The Temple study, which will enroll over 400 patients this month, will specifically look at heart disease as one of the main causes of maternal deaths.
Half of Black women are affected by cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association, and Black women are 60% more likely to have high blood pressure than white women, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
“We are at an inflection point,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said. “We as a country, because of COVID-19, have really seen the price we pay for allowing these inequities.”
The Biden administration has taken note of the maternal health crisis in the U.S. and dispatched officials to all parts of the country for “boots on the ground” information from midwives, doulas and mothers. They’ve even had some of these same experts at the White House to discuss the issues.
The goal for all of this talking is to take the U.S. from being the worst place to give birth among high-income nations — and especially for women of color — to “the best country in the world to have a baby.”
The White House is trying to cut the number of maternal deaths from the government perspective and officials call it a “whole-of-government” approach that goes beyond hands-on health care solutions.
“Improving maternal health is not just going to be in the hospital setting. It’s not just going to be in our outpatient clinics,” said Laxmi Mehta, a cardiologist at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and an advocate for teams that manage cardiovascular disease, a leading cause of maternal death.
“This is all hands on deck,” she said.
So the administration plan includes extending Medicaid coverage to a full year postpartum and requiring hospitals to document whether they’re improving maternal care. Experts are hoping that this documentation can help cut maternal deaths and systemic racial disparities.
“I directed government agencies to come up with deliberate and tangible plans to address the maternal health crisis in this country,” Vice President Kamala Harris, who is spearheading the efforts, said in a statement.
The administration’s plan has more than 50 actions, including a $470 million budget which requests an increase in the number of pregnancy health care workers, improving data collection and addressing mothers’ behavioral health.
The Temple study won’t just be statistics, but it will train all Temple University Hospital and medical personnel to be more aware of patients’ experiences of racism or mistreatment.
McNeil said that although she is an educated and upper-middle class individual, when she walks into a hospital, “They don’t see that. They see a Black woman.”
The compelling need to improve pregnancy outcomes is heightened with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Researchers have said there could be up to a 25% to 30% increase in maternal deaths now that access to abortion services is no longer legal nationwide.
“Given what we have to offer people in terms of health care, it just makes sense” that maternal deaths would increase following the Supreme Court ruling overturning the constitutional right to abortion, said Edward Hills, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Meharry Medical College.
Rachel Hardeman, founding director of the Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, said she supports the plan to extend Medicaid postpartum coverage, saying about one-third of maternal deaths occur one week to a year after pregnancy.
But Hardeman said providing access may not be enough. She said research details bad experiences for Black mothers in hospitals, such as when their pain is ignored or dismissed, negative descriptions are made in health records, or they try to advocate for themselves but are seen as aggressive and hospital security is more likely to be called on them.
So what is the answer?
Patients of color must advocate for themselves and find doctors who understand their medical history. Black women are more likely than white women to have fibroids that complicate pregnancy or suffer pregnancy-related high blood pressure.
If you think one doctor doesn’t take you seriously, then you should find another doctor. Get copies of your health records so that you research what tests you need to help ensure a healthy pregnancy and birth. Educate yourself, take birth classes, follow exercise and dietary regimens, get rest and try to avoid stress.
Aside from the medical advocacy part, there’s another disparity: Black women are more likely to be uninsured or not have the money for adequate care. And that’s where the government should come in.
Even though all states provide Medicaid coverage to low-income women who are pregnant, coverage runs out 60 days after delivery. This is within the range of when complications can happen, so many women will be uninsured during a crucial time after giving birth.
To help with this, the Democrats’ pandemic relief bill that was passed last year let states extend health insurance benefits to 12 months after delivery. As of Nov. 17, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, 36 states and D.C. are planning or opted to extend coverage.
To boost maternal health across the nation, we call on all women to be concerned about what they can do to ensure a healthy delivery and for all states to back extending Medicaid coverage to one-year postpartum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.