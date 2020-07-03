In the wake of global protests over the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died brutally in the custody of Minneapolis police, Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture extended an invitation to African Americans to re-settle in her country if they “feel unwelcome in the USA.”
“We continue to open our arms and invite all our brothers and sisters home,” said Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Ghana’s minister of tourism, arts and culture. “Ghana is your home. Africa is your home. We have our arms wide open ready to welcome you home. Please take advantage, come home build a life in Ghana, you do not have to stay where you are not wanted forever, you have a choice and Africa is waiting for you.”
This is not new invitation.
Last year, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo declared 2019 to be the “Year of Return,” saying it is the country’s responsibility to “welcome home” Africans whose families were forced into slavery. It is no coincidence that 2019 was also the 400th anniversary of the uninterrupted history of Blacks in America beginning in 1619 when 20 enslaved Africans arrived in the English colony of Point Comfort, Virginia, a year before the Mayflower transported the first English Puritans from Plymouth, England, to the New World in 1620.
Ghana has long prided itself as the center of Pan-Africanism. Its founding leader, Kwame Nkrumah, declared the West African nation the “Black Mecca” and showed strong support for Marcus Garvey’s Back-to-Africa movement.
Some notable Black Americans have moved to Ghana to live for a period of time, including the historian and sociologist W.E.B. DuBois and author and activist Maya Angelou. Thousands of Black Americans have settled there since the nation’s independence in 1957. Some Black Americans have moved to Liberia, South Africa and other African nations to escape racism or because they feel more comfortable in a majority Black nation.
I understand why some African Americans would move to Africa to escape racism in America.
However, I must respectfully decline the invitation to re-settle to Ghana or any other African nation. Besides, 47.8 million Black Americans are not moving en masse anywhere.
I shall not be moved.
As an American Descendant of Slavery, America is my birthright.
It does not matter that racists may not welcome me. It is not their invitation to give.
I will not be deterred or defeated by some racist police officers or a demagogic president.
To those who say with hate go back to where you came from or with love come home to Africa, I say this:
I am home. Yes, my home is broken but I believe it can be repaired. I do not seek to assimilate or separate, but to transform.
My ancestors helped to build this land.
They toiled for free for nearly 250 years on American soil and fought in every war. This land is soaked to its roots with my ancestors’ blood, sweat and tears.
Slavery helped the U.S. go from a poor, fledgling nation to an economic power. Slaves not only picked the cotton, sugar and the tobacco but Black labor both enslaved and free was foundational to the growth of America’s economy not only in the South, but was also critical to the construction of Northern cities as well.
Not only did we help build the American economy, we are essential to its culture.
African culture was not lost during the trans-Atlantic slave trade. It was reshaped through our experience in America and it has helped to shape American culture.
I am fed and made strong not only with soul food but soul music — Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Shirley Caesar, John Coltrane and Stevie Wonder; their music is the soundtrack of my life.
Those who believe in the “folklore of white supremacy and the fakelore of Black pathology” and regard America as a white nation don’t understand that the United States is actually a multi-ethnic and multicultural nation, as author Albert Murray points out in “The Omni Americans.”
Black culture is the very mainstream of America. For example, most of America’s popular music including jazz, blues, rock, soul and hip-hop has its origins in Black American culture.
Black Americans are the conscience of this nation.
Our quest for freedom, justice and equality has helped improve democracy for all Americans. Our struggle has helped all Americans get closer to the ideals proclaimed in the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.
On this eve of Independence Day, amid a deadly pandemic and angry protests, I still have hope in America.
It is the hope that Marian Anderson expressed at the Lincoln Memorial in 1939 when she sang “My Country Tis of Thee” and Ray Charles sang about in “America the Beautiful” and in the pain and promise embodied in the words of Curtis Mayfield’s song “This is My Country.”
Too many have died in protecting my pride
For me to go second class
We’ve survived a hard blow and I want to you to know
That you’ll face us at last
And I know you will give consideration
Shall we perish unjust or live equal as a nation
This is my country
They were doing more than singing songs. They were praying for better days.
