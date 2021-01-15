The more that is learned about the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the more it is evident that a thorough investigation is needed.
The Associated Press reports that the assault was more sinister than it first appeared. New videotapes show a violent assault.
“Hang Mike Pence!” the insurrectionists chanted as they pressed inside, beating police with pipes,” AP reported. “They demanded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s whereabouts, too. They hunted any and all lawmakers: ‘Where are they?’ Outside, makeshift gallows stood, complete with sturdy wooden steps and the noose. Guns and pipe bombs had been stashed in the vicinity.”
The attackers mortally wounded Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who had been hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. Sicknick died the next night.
The mob pinned a bloodied police officer in a doorway and body-slammed another officer over a railing into the crowd.
“The sinister nature of the assault has become evident, betraying the crowd as a force determined to occupy the inner sanctums of Congress and run down leaders — Trump’s vice president and the Democratic House speaker among them,” AP reported.
“I saw this crowd of people banging on that glass screaming,” Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., told AP on Sunday. “Looking at their faces, it occurred to me, these aren’t protesters. These are people who want to do harm.”
“What I saw in front of me,” he said, “was basically home-grown fascism, out of control.”
Pelosi, D-Calif., said Sunday in a”60 Minutes” interview on CBS that “the evidence is that it was a well-planned, organized group with leadership and guidance and direction. And the direction was to go get people.”
Pelosi did not elaborate on that point. An investigation is needed on who led and orchestrated the attack and how it was planned.
The investigation should focus not only on the rioters, but also on the role of top elected officials, including President Donald Trump.
It is evident the mob got stirring encouragement from Trump and more explicit marching orders from the president’s loyalists in Congress.
“Fight like hell,” Trump exhorted his loyalists at the staging rally. “Let’s have trial by combat,” said his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, whose attempt to throw out election results in trial by courtroom failed. It’s time to “start taking down names and kicking ass,” said Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama.
Trump allies Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, criminals pardoned by Trump, spoke on the eve of the attack to tell the crowds they were fighting a battle between good and evil. On Capitol Hill, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri gave a clenched-fist salute to the hordes outside the Capitol as he pulled up to press his challenge of the election results.
A Republican West Virginia state lawmaker has been federally charged for entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after livestreaming himself rushing into the building with a mob of Trump supporters. How many other lawmakers were in the mob that stormed the Capitol and did the mob get assistance from lawmakers already inside the building?
An investigation must also look at why there wasn’t more preparation, considering far-right social media users had openly hinted for weeks that chaos would erupt at the Capitol when Congress convened to certify the election results. As the attack unfolded, they urged followers to “trust the plan” and “hold the line.” What the plan might have been is central to the investigation.
The FBI is investigating whether some of the attackers intended to kidnap members of Congress and hold them hostage. Authorities are particularly focused on why some in the mob were seen carrying plastic zip-tie handcuffs and had apparently accessed areas of the Capitol generally difficult for the public to locate.
There must be an investigation as to why police did not get reinforcements from the National Guard until well after the violent mob had breached the Senate chambers and was searching for lawmakers.
