Officials must investigate and hold accountable vandals who tore down a Black Lives Matter banner and sign from two historic Black churches in downtown Washington, D.C., and set the banner ablaze as nighttime clashes Saturday between pro-Donald Trump supporters and counterdemonstrators erupted into violence and arrests.
Officials must seriously investigate the incidents at the Asbury United Methodist Church and Metropolitan A.M.E. Church as potential hate crimes, which one religious leader likened to a cross burning.
“This weekend, we saw forces of hate seeking to use destruction and intimidation to tear us apart,” District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Sunday. “We will not let that happen.”
A video posted on Twitter showed a group of men appearing to take down a BLM sign at the Metropolitan A.M.E. Church as others in the crowd shout, “Whose streets? Our streets.” Another video showed people pouring an accelerant on a BLM banner and setting it ablaze in the street as others cheered and cursed antifa. Someone walks up about a minute later and uses a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.
“It pained me especially to see our name, Asbury, in flames,” the Rev. Ianther M. Mills, the senior pastor at Asbury church, said in a statement Sunday. “For me it was reminiscent of cross burnings. Seeing this act on video made me both indignant and determined to fight the evil that has reared its ugly head.”
“We will move forward, undaunted in our assurance that Black Lives Matter and we are obligated to continue to shout that truth without ceasing,” she added.
The incidents came following weekend rallies in support of Trump’s baseless claims that he won a second term.
Police in the District of Columbia said they arrested nearly 30 people for several offenses, from assault to weapons possession and resisting arrest and rioting. The violence broke out after sundown Saturday.
Police said four men were stabbed after a fight downtown. Eight police officers were also injured during the demonstrations.
Trump has to bear responsibility for inspiring the violence and vandalism.
The rallies of Trump supporters were intended as a show of force just two days before the Electoral College met to formally elect Democrat Joe Biden as the 46th president. Trump, whose term will end Jan. 20, refuses to concede, while clinging to unfounded claims of fraud that have been rejected by state and federal courts, and by the U.S. Supreme Court.
A pro-Trump demonstration last month, which drew 10,000 to 15,000 people to the capital, also ended with clashes between Trump’s allies and local activists near Black Lives Matter Plaza and the White House.
The rally this past weekend drew a larger contingent of the Proud Boys, a group known to incite street violence. Some wore bulletproof vests as they marched through town.
The group saw its profile raised after Trump in September told them to “stand back and stand by.”
Officials must take the vandalism and violence offenses seriously, actively investigating the incidents and prosecuting offenders.
