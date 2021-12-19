With coronavirus cases continuing to surge, it would be wise to heed the advice of Public Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole, who urged Philadelphians to avoid in-person family gatherings with individuals from outside the household over the holidays.
“We’re now entering what could be the most dangerous time since last winter,” Bettigole said.
The advice was given as the delta cases surge, the omicron variant spreads and hospitalizations rise.
Bettigole said Philadelphia has seen infection rates double in the last few weeks and hospitalizations increase by about 50%.
As cases spike in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf is now asking the federal government to send teams to hospitals and nursing homes because of the strain on the health care system from the coronavirus.
In response to the rise in infection rates and hospitalizations, city and health officials announced on Monday that Philadelphia will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine indoors at bars, restaurants, indoor sporting events and other food-related establishments starting Jan. 3.
Bettigole and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the proof of vaccination mandate is meant to decrease the chance of transmission while preventing a shutdown of indoor dining like the closures in 2020, early in the pandemic.
“I don’t want to close our restaurants or other establishments that serve food. I want them to stay open and operate safely,” Bettigole said.
Bettigole said the mandate will apply to the Wells Fargo Center, home of the Flyers and 76ers, and other indoor sporting venues where people buy food and eat it in their seats. The rules will not change for now at outdoor sporting events, but will apply to indoor areas and businesses inside Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles play, and similar venues.
Philadelphia is among a growing number of cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City, requiring people show proof of vaccination to enter various types of businesses and venues.
While it is understandable that families would like to be together for the holidays, they should strongly consider the advice of public health officials and avoid in-door holiday gatherings.
But if you go ahead with indoor holiday gatherings, public health officials urged everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots ahead of the holiday, and even if everyone is vaccinated keep the gatherings to one or two other vaccinated households at most.
