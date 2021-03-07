FBI Director Christopher Wray accurately labeled the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorism” and warned of a rapidly growing threat of homegrown violent extremism.
Lawmakers and law enforcement should take strong heed of Wray’s warning.
In his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, Wray warned of the threat of violence from white supremacists, militias and other extremists that the FBI says it is prioritizing with the same urgency as the menace of international terrorism organizations.
“Jan. 6 was not an isolated event. The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now and it’s not going away anytime soon,” Wray told lawmakers. “At the FBI, we’ve been sounding the alarm on it for a number of years now.”
The violence at the Capitol makes it clear that law enforcement on all levels must now address homegrown violence by white supremacists and militia groups as seriously as the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by international terrorists.
Wray said the number of domestic terrorism investigations has increased from around 1,000 when he became director in 2017 to roughly 1,400 at the end of last year to about 2,000 now. The number of arrests of white supremacists and other racially motivated extremists has almost tripled, he said.
While most of the demonstrators at the U.S. Capitol in January were peaceful protesters, some participants had violent intentions, said Wray.
“Some of those people clearly came to Washington, we now know, with the plans and intentions to engage in the worst kind of violence we would consider domestic terrorism,” he said.
Five people died in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman who was shot as she tried to climb through a smashed window into the House chamber with lawmakers still inside.
Wray also rejected the false claim made by some Republican lawmakers that the deadly Jan. 6 attack was connected to anti-Trump groups and leftwing extremists.
When asked whether there was evidence that the attack was planned or carried out by antifa — an umbrella term for leftist militants — or by Trump opponents posing as his loyalists, Wray said that there was not.
To counter the growing threat of homegrown violent extremism, law enforcement must vigorously investigate and prosecute domestic terrorists and elected officials must be held accountable when they legitimatize extremists’ positions with false and inflammatory rhetoric that could incite violence.
