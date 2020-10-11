Usually the vice presidential debates aren’t very significant. But these are not normal times.
This debate was different, beginning with the candidates having to be separated by plexiglass out of concern for spread of the coronavirus from cases emanating from the White House. President Donald Trump and a growing list of White House aides, campaign staff and allies have tested positive with COVID-19.
This was also a significant moment with California Sen. Kamala Harris making history as the first Black woman on a major party national ticket to participate in the nationally televised vice presidential debate.
While there were some missed opportunities, Harris did a very credible job debating Vice President Mike Pence in the only vice presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 3 Election Day.
Harris had to balance appearing strong without appearing overly aggressive to those still uncomfortable with a woman, particularly a Black woman, exercising power. She had to endure with a smile Pence’s smug condescension and repeated interruptions.
Harris demonstrated the skills honed from her long career as a prosecutor arguing the case for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and making the case against reelecting Trump.
She was the most effective in exposing the Trump administration’s ineptitude in handling the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 people across the country and infected at least 7.5 million more.
Harris immediately put Pence on the defensive, calling Trump’s pandemic response “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.” Trump and Pence “still don’t have a plan,” she said.
Pence proclaimed his trust for the justice system that has repeatedly failed African Americans. He sought to deflect on the issue of police brutality by putting the focus on incidents of violence, saying there was “no excuse for the rioting and looting.”
Harris also spoke passionately about “people around our country of every race, of every age, of every gender” who “marched, shoulder to shoulder, arm and arm, fighting for us to finally achieve that ideal of equal justice under law.”
Still, she said, “We are never going to condone violence.”
While spending most of the night evading questions, Pence pressed Harris for an answer on whether a Biden administration would “pack” the Supreme Court by adding liberal justices if they win the election. Harris didn’t answer directly, just as Biden hasn’t in recent weeks.
Harris seemingly missed an opportunity to remind Pence and the audience that the court’s Republican lean comes because the GOP-led Senate in 2016 refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee in the spring of 2016, carrying over a vacancy that Trump filled in 2017. However, she did invoke Abraham Lincoln, who declined to make a Supreme Court nomination less than a month before his reelection.
Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and is pushing confirmation before the Nov. 3 election.
Polls show most voters think the Senate should wait until after the election to fill the current Supreme Court vacancy.
Harris also noted that Trump’s slate of federal court appointees has been overwhelmingly white.
Overall, Harris demonstrated that she is credible and competent and likely assured Democratic voters that she is capable of stepping into the role of commander in chief if needed. She ably defended Biden and effectively portrayed Trump’s presidency as a failure.
