Although shootings are still well above pre-pandemic levels, gun violence is receding in New York, compared with last summer, according to recent news media reports.
The New York Times reports that experts who study the issue say that recent data has shown a downward trend in gun violence in New York this summer.
The Times reports that this June and July saw considerably fewer shootings than those months in 2020.
Police reports show that over June and July 2020, New York saw 448 shooting incidents. Many experts say the spike in shootings in New York was driven, at least in part, by the social and economic disorder that accompanied the pandemic. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has also cited the pandemic as a factor in the spike in gun violence.
Experts also point to a variety of other factors for the rise in gun violence in New York and other major cities in the U.S., including a rise in the volume of guns and the breakdown of relations between communities and police over the past year.
In New York, homicide rates remain below those of many smaller major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston. This was also the case before the pandemic.
Unlike Philadelphia, this summer as New York reopened, the number of shooting incidents in June and July dropped to 323.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and the police commissioner, Dermot F. Shea, have both touted the decline as a positive sign and have pointed to the increase in gun arrests between this year and last. Summer gun arrests dropped dramatically between 2019 and 2020.
Like in Philadelphia, shootings in New York are still up significantly from 2019. Similar to Philadelphia, most of the gun violence has occurred in the poorest sections of the city.
As of Wednesday morning, there have been at least 350 homicides in Philadelphia, up 19%, this year, one of the deadliest on record in the city’s history.
On Tuesday, several Philadelphia city councilmembers visited Chester to learn about how city, local and county law enforcement agencies have worked together to reduce gun violence in 2021. Chester officials and Delaware County officials said they believed identifying and addressing young men at risk of being involved in gun violence was a key factor in Chester’s nearly 50% reduction in shootings this year.
While experts caution that it can take years to learn why crime statistics change, and warn against comparing crime figures in one year with the previous year, Philadelphia city officials and law enforcement may also want to visit New York to see how officials there are reducing gun violence.
