Vote.
It's a four-letter word that has cost many lives.
It's a right often taken for granted until taken away for reasons such as incarceration.
It's an action that resonates emotions and can alter lives.
It's a right that should be taken seriously.
The act of voting is more than just electing a candidate. Voting chooses the policies and people who you believe have your best interests in mind when making decisions that affect your community, state and nation.
When you cast a vote, you take an active role in deciding issues such as health care, immigration, equal opportunity, jobs, education, social security, neighborhood safety and taxes.
There was a time when people of color could not vote in the United States of America. In fact, the United States Constitution did not define who was eligible to vote. Each state was allowed to determine eligibility. For example, only white adult male property owners could vote in some states. Freed slaves could only vote in four states, while women were not allowed vote. Men without property were also prohibited from voting.
In 1790, individual states began to reassess property ownership as a qualification for enfranchisement in favor of gender and race. Many states chose disenfranchising women and non-white men.
In 1856, white men were allowed to vote in all states regardless of property ownership, although requirements for paying taxes continued in five states. Several states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, stripped free Black males of the right to vote.
The 15th Amendment, passed in 1870, changed that and extended voting rights. It said voting rights can't be denied based on race, color or previous condition of servitude.
The 19th Amendment, passed in 1920, said voting rights can't be denied because of sex.
The 24th Amendment, passed in 1964, said voting rights cannot be denied by reason of failure to pay any poll tax or other tax for federal elections.
In 1971, the 26th Amendment was passed, giving citizens who are 18 years of age or older the right to vote.
Voting can make an impact and a difference in your life. It's a simple procedure that takes only minutes but whose effects can last a lifetime.
It's an honored right and an act that shouldn't be ignored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.