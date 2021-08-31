After more than 18 months of remote or hybrid learning, about 120,000 students and 20,000 faculty and staff are being welcomed back into the Philadelphia public schools for a full return to in-person learning.
Sadly, 10 weeks into online learning, the School District of Philadelphia — the largest in the state — reported that 61% of pre-kindergarteners to 12th-graders were logging on in an average day, well short of the average 92% attendance rate from prior years.
“We’ve been working with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Philadelphia Department of Public Health to establish strategies we will be using for the upcoming school year,” Philadelphia schools Superintendent William R. Hite said during a recent Tribune editorial board meeting.
“With all of the layers of safety we have in place, we are confident that we can maintain a low positivity rate” of COVID-19, he continued.
Among the things put into place to keep everyone safe in the district’s schools:
• Universal masking and social distancing.
• Weekly testing of all staff members.
• Quarantining and isolating when necessary.
• A vaccine mandate for all district faculty and staff. • State-of-the-art air and surface purifiers are being installed in every instructional space in every school.
• More cleaning of walls, floors and furniture in every school. There will be an emphasis on high-touch items, such as doors, windows, bathrooms, fixtures and dispensers, railings and light switches.
• Over the summer there was testing of more than 1,000 touchless hydration stations in schools to be sure that they work and comply with safe drinking water regulations.
• Maintaining touchless hand sanitizer stations in every school to support frequent hand washing.
• The school district removed more than 20 miles of asbestos-containing materials from schools since last summer. They were removing more material from 35 schools with environmental and capital projects.
• Investing more than $160 million to improve school buildings: replacing roofs, upgrading electrical systems, improving classrooms, replacing heating and ventilation systems, and more.
And thanks to the American Rescue Fund, Hite announced over the summer that more money is going to support the increased counseling needs of returning students. The pandemic put a lot of emotional pressure on children and their families.
And as the violence in certain areas has yet to abate, certain school communities may need more backup than others.
“We will be providing a much-needed infusion of social-emotional support and services to our students, with an emphasis on students who have been heavily impacted by rising violence in our city,” said Evelyn Nuñez, district chief of schools.
Also to that end, the school district will look to the Safe Corridors program, which is a collaboration with businesses and community members to offer extra supervision for students traveling to and from school. It is similar to a neighborhood watch program with volunteers opting to patrol routes around schools at the start and end of the school day or to keep watch from their homes or businesses. Volunteers also share information and report any suspicious or unusual activities.
Whether you have a student in the district or not — we truly are all safer and stronger when we work together. Our students deserve this after a long 18 months away from the classrooms.
