On Wednesday, a joint session of Congress is set to formally certify the Electoral College results, which would confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
In any other election year and with any other president, this would be an uneventful formality.
But President Donald Trump and as many as 140 House Republicans, joined by 11 Republican senators and senators-elect, are expected to vote to throw out electoral votes in key swing states Trump lost, including Pennsylvania. Both a House member and senator are required to mount an objection when Congress counts the votes. The senators said they will object, which will force lawmakers in both the House and Senate to vote on whether to accept the results of Biden’s victory.
Among the Republican House members who have publicly stated that they’ll vote against counting the electoral votes are eight lawmakers from Pennsylvania, who announced their intentions in a joint statement last week.
To be clear, Trump and his Republican allies have virtually zero chance of changing the result, only to delay by a few hours the inevitable affirmation of Biden as the electoral college winner and the next president.
Trump has been pushing Republicans in Congress to try to overturn the election results as his campaign’s attempts to overturn the election through the courts have been repeatedly rejected.
Despite countless lawsuits and wild accusations, Trump and his allies have not been able to present any credible allegations on any issues with voting that would have impacted the election.
Dozens of judges, governors, election officials, the electoral college, the Justice Department and the U.S. Supreme Court have all affirmed that there has been no credible evidence of widespread evidence of voter fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election.
But Trump continues to claim without evidence that he didn’t lose. Either many Republican allies share his delusion or fear incurring his vindictive wrath even if that means undermining democracy.
Trump is seeking to win through intimidation. He has raised hundreds of millions of dollars since the Nov. 3 election, some of which could support candidates offering primary challenges to current House and Senate Republicans he sees as disloyal.
Fortunately, some Republicans have spoken out against Trump and his loyalists’ scheme to undo the election results.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said, “The scheme by members of Congress to reject the certification of the presidential election makes a mockery of our system and who we are as Americans.”
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican, said in a statement that “Biden’s victory is entirely legitimate” and that efforts to sow doubt about the election “strike at the foundation of our republic.”
Republicans in Congress cannot allow Trump to continue to bully them. They must speak out against conspiracy theories about a Venezuelan plot to rig voting machines in the United States. They must strongly reject the effort to object to the certification process. It is long past time for time to end this political charade.
