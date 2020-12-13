The U.S. Supreme Court was right to reject Republicans’ latest desperate effort to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state.
The court without comment refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. The court’s decision not to intervene in Pennsylvania came in a suit led by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell.
Republicans argued that Pennsylvania’s vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional because it required a constitutional amendment to authorize its provisions. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016. Most mail-in ballots were submitted by Democrats.
In court filings, lawyers for Pennsylvania and Gov. Tom Wolf said the suit’s claims were “fundamentally frivolous” and its request “one of the most dramatic, disruptive invocations of judicial power in the history of the Republic.”
“No court has ever issued an order nullifying a governor’s certification of presidential election results,” they wrote.
More evidence of the frivolity of the GOP lawsuit is the fact that just one Republican state lawmaker voted against its passage last year in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
While the Supreme Court’s decision is welcomed it is not a surprise despite the court’s conservative majority.
Trump has lost more than 35 lawsuits filed around the country contesting the Nov. 3 vote, according to an Associated Press tally.
Wolf has already certified Biden’s victory and the state’s 20 electors are to meet on Monday to cast their votes for the former vice president.
Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania’s results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president.
Still, Trump and his allies are still seeking to overturn the election despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud or irregularities.
Trump on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to let him join a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, seeking to overturn his election loss by throwing out the voting results in four states including Pennsylvania, litigation that also drew support from 17 other states.
Republican-led states are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a suit attacking election procedures which seeks to invalidate Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where Biden won in the November election.
Paxton demanded in the lawsuit that the 62 Electoral College votes in the four states be invalidated. That would be enough to swing the election to Trump.
Trump and his supporters have repeatedly made unsupported claims of election fraud in the four states. The Texas lawsuit repeats numerous false, disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal mail-in balloting and voting.
Even Trump’s loyal ally U.S. Attorney General William Barr has said the Justice Department did not find widespread voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the presidential election.
