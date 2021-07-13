Gov. Tom Wolf says it is a “disgrace to democracy” that a Republican state lawmaker is trying to launch what he calls a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election, similar to what is happening in Arizona.
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and a likely gubernatorial candidate, sent letters last week to officials in Philadelphia, York and Tioga Counties seeking election-related equipment and materials “needed to conduct a forensic investigation” of the 2020 election and the 2021 primary.
“We’re looking at three counties, and if sufficient evidence comes up with shenanigans and corruption or fraud, then we’ll have a second round with additional counties,” he said on the far-right, pro-Trump cable network OAN. Philadelphia officials confirmed that the city received the letter.
Mastriano’s sweeping request includes election-related materials such as ballots, mail ballot applications, mail ballot envelopes, voting machines, ballot scanners, vote-counting equipment, ballot production equipment, poll books, and computer equipment used throughout the election process.
Mastriano warns in his letter that the Senate committee he heads may issue subpoenas if counties don’t respond by July 31 with a plan to comply.
Democratic state senators wrote to officials in Philadelphia and other counties to tell them that they should not comply with Mastriano’s requests.
The four Democratic members of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee, chaired by Mastriano, said in the letter that elections are not in its purview.
Wolf, a Democrat, said on Twitter that the “sham election audit” being attempted by Mastriano is a “profound waste of time and taxpayer money.”
Wolf is right.
Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers have joined with other GOP state legislators across the county in heeding Trump’s demands for investigation into his false claims of fraud.
Trump has pressured Republican lawmakers in states he lost narrowly to conduct an audit, as is happening in Arizona.
In December, Mastriano signed a statement with 63 other Republican state lawmakers urging members of Congress to block Pennsylvania’s electoral votes from being cast for Joe Biden.
Mastriano is pushing false claims about the November 2020 election that have been resoundingly rejected by the courts.
In addition to demanding audits eight months after the 2020 election despite the absence of evidence of fraud, Republican lawmakers in a number of GOP-controlled states have enacted voter suppression laws including restrictions to early voting and mail-in-ballots.
These attempts by Republican-led state legislatures to restrict access to the ballot must be vigorously opposed.
