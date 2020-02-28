We already know former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has said some disturbing things about stop-and-frisk and redlining.
We also know that he has apologized — at least for his statements about stop-and-frisk.
In the last few weeks, more of his disturbing statements have come to light.
First, there are his thoughts about the minimum wage.
When the New York City Council wanted to raise the minimum wage to create a living wage in 2012, Bloomberg said no.
“They would make it harder and more costly for businesses to stay, harder and more costly for businesses to stay, and harder and more costly for businesses to thrive,” he said at the time.
A year later, in an interview with New York magazine, Bloomberg spoke about then mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio and his comments about income inequality: “The way to help those who are less fortunate is, number one, to attract more very fortunate people. They are the ones that pay the bills.”
In 2015, he bluntly told his own Bloomberg channel, “I, for example, am not in favor, have never been in favor, of raising the minimum wage.”
But in December, just a few weeks after he announced his presidential candidacy, Bloomberg changed his tune.
“If you work full-time, you should earn enough to live on a living wage. There is dignity in every job and there should be dignity in every paycheck as well,” he said at a news conference in California.
He released proposals to create economic opportunities for all Americans. One of his key ideas: Raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.
“To fight poverty, we need to do something even more basic, and that is raise incomes. And we should start with the most straightforward change: raising the minimum wage,” Bloomberg said.
Then, there are Bloomberg’s thoughts on Social Security.
In a 2009 appearance on the New York radio program “Live from City Hall,” Bloomberg called Social Security a Ponzi scheme, according to a CNN review of recordings of the show.
“We are giving monies out with the next guy’s money coming in and at the end of — when the music stops — it’s just not gonna be enough chairs for everybody,” Bloomberg said.
A few years later, in January 2011, Bloomberg said, “When you listen to them talk at a federal level, ‘I’m going to cut the deficit.’ You know, every new group that comes through — keep in mind two-thirds of the federal budget is entitlements and debt service. Debt service legally, you can’t touch, entitlements means seniors. We’re going to cut back Medicaid and Medicare, we’re going to have to do something, but that’s going to be a very tough lift.”
Bloomberg said later that year, “There’s no question that Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, if left unchecked, it’s going to bankrupt us.”
In 2013, Bloomberg doubled down in another interview, and said he thought the Bush-era tax cuts should expire, but added that he thought it would be necessary to cut back on entitlement programs.
“And if you don’t cut entitlements, the rest is a joke,” he said.
Now, on the campaign trail, the billionaire is promising to strengthen entitlement programs.
A spokesman for Bloomberg defended his comments on Social Security to CNN: “The Social Security Administration itself gives out detailed actuarial tables on when and how payments will exceed income, and the issue needs attention because we’re running the cushion between them down. Mike believes that between now and that time, we will need to boost receipts by raising contributions from those who can best afford it, which is what he’ll do as president.”
Then there are Bloomberg’s comments about women.
“If women wanted to be appreciated for their brains, they’d go to the library instead of to Bloomingdale’s,” Bloomberg said, according to a New York magazine column about “The Portable Bloomberg,” a booklet of his quotes his employees put together in 1990.
“I know for a fact that any self-respecting woman who walks past a construction site and doesn’t get a whistle will turn around and walk past again and again until she does get one.” Again, from the booklet.
Talking about the Bloomberg Terminal, according to the booklet, “It will do everything, including give you [oral sex]. I guess that puts a lot of you girls out of business.”
There are comments about sex acts Bloomberg would like to perform with Jane Fonda (“not bad for 50”) and Sharon Stone.
And there are comments that caused 64 women to file 40 complaints of sexual harassment or discrimination against Bloomberg.
He reportedly regularly said he’d like to “do” certain female employees, or told female employees that he’d want to “do” them if they looked like someone else. He also reportedly asked female employees about sex acts they performed with their boyfriends.
When he found out one female employee was pregnant, Bloomberg told the employee to “Kill it,” according to a lawsuit she filed in 1997.
Bloomberg told another female employee who was having trouble finding a nanny: “All you need is some Black who doesn’t even have to speak English to rescue it from a burning building.”
Bloomberg also said in 1998 that the only way he would believe a woman’s allegation of rape was if there was “an unimpeachable third-party witness.”
Now, on the campaign trail, Bloomberg has radio commercials saying he supports women.
So who is the real Mike Bloomberg?
Is he the man who makes enough sexist and racist comments to have 40 sexual harassment and discrimination claims filed against him? Is he the man who believes increasing home-buying opportunities for everyone caused the Great Recession? Is he the man who opposes the minimum wage and wants to make cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid?
Is the real Mike Bloomberg basically just Donald Trump in a different package?
Or is he the man who says he supports women? Is he the man who wants to raise the minimum wage and increase contributions to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid by boosting contributions from the wealthy?
Maybe the real Mike Bloomberg is both. Maybe he is a man who has learned and grown in his thinking in the last 20 to 30 years.
Or maybe he’s simply a man who will say, do and pay whatever it takes to get elected.
