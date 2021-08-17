What is causing the city’s gun violence epidemic?
Is it poverty? Is it joblessness? Is it the easy availability of illegal weapons? Is it an ineffective criminal justice system, which fails to bring justice to victims and fails to rehabilitate offenders? It is all of the above and more.
In June, City Council held a hearing to address the causes of gun violence and prevention.
The joint hearing of City Council’s finance and gun violence committees chaired by Councilmember Derek Green and co-chaired by Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson and Curtis Jones Jr. included experts and advocates like city Commerce Director Michael Rashid, senior director of the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety Erica Atwood, community activist Dawud Bey and president and executive director of the Father’s Day Rally Committee Inc. Bilal Qayyum.
The hearing was advertised as a discussion of the “inextricable link” between poverty, gun violence and systemic racism.
Green called the hearing “just the first step” in his efforts to explore solutions to gun violence in the city by analyzing the root causes.
The lack of economic development, due to longstanding racist policies in some gun violence “hotspots,” seemed to be high on the list of causes cited by those who spoke at the hearing.
Speakers noted that Philadelphia remains the poorest of the 10 largest U.S. cities, with a poverty rate of about 24.5%.
“Opportunities disrupt pathways to violence,” said Atwood, who complained that young Black men and women have to run a daily “gauntlet” of gun violence to achieve their dreams, look for employment and care for their communities.
Providing city minority youth with better alternatives than “hustling” on city corners was suggested as an urgent need to break the link from neighborhoods to jail. Speakers urged “cultivating the entrepreneurial spirit” and the better linking of unemployed minority youth to employers. They lamented that the lack of Black economic development had deprived such young minorities of business role models to help them choose the right paths.
Lack of employment and entrepreneurship “leads to hopelessness and lack of self-respect,” said Qayyum.
“When you’re locked out, that person becomes a walking time bomb and it’s usually a Black male.”
Atwood said that violence and poverty are keeping Black men from meeting their needs and expectations and forcing them to have to choose between legal and illegal means to eat and feed their families.
“Gun violence is a symptom of discrimination and being shut out,” she said. “Everyday, Black young men and women aspiring to take care of their community must run the gauntlet that cuts through their dreams and hopes.”
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is hosting three roundtable discussions with young people impacted by gun violence and the criminal justice system. It will be important to hear what young people themselves think about gun violence, since they are usually both the victims and the shooters.
Hearings, roundtable discussions and studies on gun violence are important and necessary.
Liberals tend to cite unemployment and other socioeconomic factors as the underlying reasons for gun violence while conservatives point to broken families and lenient prosecution as the underlying causes.
In the past few years, some additional factors are cited for helping to fuel gun violence such as the impact of the pandemic and the use of social media in amplifying conflicts.
Having a clear understanding of the causes of gun violence is important to effectively address the problem. How the problem is identified will determine how resources are spent and how laws and policies are made.
Talking with the city’s youth and former offenders will help provide a better understanding of the underlying causes of gun violence, as well as drawing from research from the city’s colleges and universities.
The mayor, the district attorney, City Council and other leaders should look toward programs that have a proven track record of working in other cities.
Lawmakers must act on the data regardless of whether it fits with their ideological viewpoint. They must be willing to discard ineffective strategies and programs and increase resources for effective programs and policies.
In an upcoming “City in Crisis” special report on Sunday, we will look at some of the solutions offered to address gun violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.