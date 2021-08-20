Many of the victims of the city’s gun violence are minors.
A 15-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while playing basketball at a playground in the city’s Nicetown section Tuesday night.
The girl was on the basketball court at Jerome Brown Playground on the 1900 block of West Ontario Street at 8:53 p.m. when a gunman fired at least six shots.
The girl was shot once in the left side of her face and once in the right side of her head. She was taken to Temple University Hospital and is currently in extremely critical condition.
Surveillance video revealed there were at least 10 people in the area at the time of the shooting.
No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. The girl lived a block away from where the shooting occurred.
The girl is yet another victim of the city’s gun violence.
Instead of focusing on school work or playing ball or jumping rope, too many of the city’s children are the direct victims of gun violence or having to deal with the trauma of losing a family member or friend.
Too many of our children have been shot or witnessed a shooting.
Too many have been the shooters themselves.
The Philadelphia Obituary Project’s website at phillyobitproject.com honors lives lost to homicide so that they are not statistics. Here are just a few of the young victims lost to violence since 2016:
Diyaan Smith, 16, a gamer known for giving money to the homeless.
Kahlief Myrick, 16, a budding clothing designer who loved making people laugh.
Tahmair Timms, 14, who was unstoppable on the basketball court.
Wahseem Mason, 15, an athletic teen who cared for his community.
In 2020, the city saw a major spike in shootings, and 196 children under the age of 18 were shot, a 65% increase from the previous year, according to data from the Center for Gun Violence.
To date there have already been 108 shootings of minors, less than seven full months into the year, reports Tribune Staff Writer Royal Thomas II.
“With violence on the rise among the city’s youth in recent years, addressing the trauma that kids face has become all the more crucial,” reports Thomas.
The city’s youth are suffering and sometimes traumatized from losing a father, mother, sibling or other family members to gun violence.
“I just remember the visceral response, I just started screaming. And after that, everything’s a blur,” said Brett Roman Williams, speaking about losing his father to gun violence at the age of 11. Now 36, Williams acts as chairman of the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia’s board of directors.
Our young people need jobs. According to the Urban Affairs Coalition, 18,000 young people applied for employment over the course of summer 2019. But only 9,000 jobs were readily available, leaving thousands of young people without opportunities. In 2020, there was an increase to 20,000 young applicants, and only 6,000 were employed. We need the business community to do more to hire young people.
As the victims of gun violence, our young people are in need of services to help them with conflict resolution and grief counseling.
Most of all they need to be safe.
They should be able to play on the basketball court without the fear of being shot.
As a city we are failing to keep our children safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.