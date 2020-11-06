The police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. underscores the urgent need for police reform in Philadelphia.
The city of Philadelphia failed the Wallace family.
The family had called for both medical services and police, but only the latter arrived, lawyer Shaka Johnson said. Less than 30 seconds into the encounter, Wallace was dead, felled by a blast of 14 bullets, he said.
The release on Wednesday of 911 tapes and police body camera footage that was taken as police responded to a call about Wallace shows him emerging from a house with a knife as relatives shout at officers about his mental health condition.
The video also shows Wallace became incapacitated after the first of 14 shots that two officers fired at him.
“I understand he had a knife, but that does not give you carte blanche to execute a man, quite frankly,” Johnson told reporters at a news conference outside Philadelphia City Hall. “What other than death did you intend when you shoot a man — each officer — seven times apiece?”
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw identified the two patrol officers who opened fire on Wallace as Officers Sean Matarazzo, 25, and Thomas Munz, 26. Neither had more than three years of experience in the department.
The family does not want the officers to be charged with murder, Johnson said, because they were improperly trained and didn’t have the right equipment to do their job.
The family is right.
The video shows no viable attempt from officers to deescalate the situation.
Outlaw, who came to Philadelphia less than a year ago from Portland, Oregon, lamented at a recent news conference that her department lacks a mental health unit or consistent way to coordinate police calls with specialists.
“We don’t have a behavioral health unit, which is sorely needed,” said Outlaw, when asked about reports that police had been called to the home twice before that day.
Police officials said they could not confirm what information had been given to the responding officers; whether they were told about a possible mental illness or how many calls they had received for help at Wallace’s address.
Outlaw said earlier the officers involved in the shooting were taken off street duty as they investigate.
Neither officer had a Taser or similar device at the time of the shooting, Outlaw said, noting the department had previously asked for funding to equip more officers with those devices.
The two officers each fired at least seven rounds — at least 14 total shots — but police could not say how many times Wallace was struck.
This is unacceptable. Why is the Police Department without a mental health unit and why aren’t all officers equipped with Tasers? Is this the fault of lack of money provided by the city or wrong budget priorities by police?
“When you come to a scene where somebody is in a mental crisis, and the only tool you have to deal with it is a gun ... where are the proper tools for the job?” said Johnson, arguing that Philadelphia police officers are not properly trained to handle mental health crises.
Johnson is right. By not sending mental health professionals to the scene of a mental health situation and equipping officers only with guns, there was high probability of a tragic result.
Both Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney have pledged to address the lack of coordinated mental health services. Council has pledged to provide all officers with Tasers. “We have limited resources and we have a large number of people with problems,” Kenney said. “We need to do a better job.”
Police and city officials must act now so that there is not another avoidable tragic death.
