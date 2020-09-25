President Donald Trump said he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday.
Trump told “Fox & Friends” that he had a list of five finalists, “probably four,” and that he is pushing for a confirmation vote before Election Day to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg, 87, died Sept. 18 of metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Trump said he would accept a Senate confirmation vote in the lame-duck period after Election Day but made clear his preference would be that it occurs by Nov. 3.
Among the top contenders are Indiana’s Amy Coney Barrett and Florida’s Barbara Lagoa, both appellate court judges Trump appointed.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has urged a delay in the court nomination, declaring that the next president should fill the seat.
“Uphold your constitutional duty, your conscience,” said Biden, speaking in Philadelphia on Sunday. “Let the people speak. Cool the flames that have engulfed our country.”
Pushing the nomination through, Biden said, would amount to an “abuse of power.”
Biden is right.
There should be no replacement for Ginsburg until after the Nov. 3 election. Democrats must point to the unabashed hypocrisy of Republicans rushing through a pick so close to the election after refusing to do so for President Barack Obama in 2016.
Republicans refused to consider the nomination of Merrick Garland, Obama’s pick for the Supreme Court after the death of Antonin Scalia in February 2016.
Garland, a moderate judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, was nominated in March 2016, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on the basis that it was an election year.
“The American people are about to weigh in on who is going to be the president,” said McConnell in March 2016. “And that’s the person, whoever that may be, who ought to be making this appointment.”
The 2020 presidential election was just 46 days away on the day of Bader Ginsburg’s death, but McConnell seeks to push forward a nominee this time around with a Republican president in power.
Announcing a nominee on Friday or Saturday would leave less than 40 days for the Senate to hold a confirmation vote before the election. No nominee has won confirmation that quickly since Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court in 1981. O’Connor was confirmed 99-0 just over a month after she was nominated by President Ronald Reagan.
Voters should choose the next president, who should, in turn, pick Ginsburg’s successor. If Trump wins reelection he should pick Ginsburg’s successor. If Biden is elected president he should pick Ginsburg’s replacement and Trump’s nominee should be withdrawn.
