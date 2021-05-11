After the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer almost a year ago, we saw thousands hit the streets to protest excessive force.
There were chants of “No justice, no peace” in Philadelphia, across the nation and around the world. Well, justice came with the guilty verdict.
And as our justice system is placed under a global microscope with more cases involving police brutality and Black and brown people, we have a primary election looming next Tuesday (May 18) that will help fill some judicial slots.
Philadelphians will weigh in on races for five courts in this primary: Court of Common Pleas, Municipal Court, Commonwealth Court, Pennsylvania Superior Court and Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
In the last two judicial election years that featured partisan contests, turnout hovered in the low 20% range, compared with more than 70% turnout in 2020’s record-setting election.
These courts don’t just tackle basic criminal offenses, but may affect child support or custody issues, evictions, and land or zoning disputes.
Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas is for general trial jurisdiction and consists of judges assigned in the Trial Court, Family Court and Orphans Court divisions, according to the Committee of Seventy.
Philadelphia Municipal Court is responsible for trying criminal offenses carrying maximum sentences of incarceration of five years or less, civil cases in which the amount is $10,000 or less for small claims; unlimited dollar amounts in landlord and tenant cases; and $15,000 in real-estate and school-tax cases. The Municipal Court also has initial jurisdiction in processing every adult criminal arrest in Philadelphia, and conducts preliminary hearings for most adult felony cases.
The state court openings that will be before voters include those on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court and Commonwealth Court.
According to the Brennan Center for Justice, state courts adjudicate the vast majority of criminal cases. Nearly all felony convictions — 94% — occur in state courts, including 99% of rape cases and 98% of murder cases. The arbiters of these cases, state court judges, are mainly elected.
Judges make decisions that affect the liberty, and even the lives, of the criminal defendants who come before them. State court judges, most of whom are elected, make most of these decisions. But these races don’t usually attract voters to the polls.
“Odd-year elections are not like major presidential, legislative election years,” said Deborah Gross, who heads the nonprofit Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts.
To make informed decisions on these offices, check out sources such as the Committee of Seventy (seventy.org), a nonpartisan organization that promotes civic education and engagement.
And please remember that our right to vote is our responsibility and our voices make a difference in our justice system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.