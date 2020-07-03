The Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
In the case before the Supreme Court, Texas and other conservative-led states argue that the health care law was essentially rendered unconstitutional after Congress passed tax legislation in 2017 that eliminated the law’s fines for not having health insurance, but left in place its requirement that virtually all Americans have coverage.
If the health insurance requirement is invalidated, “then it necessarily follows that the rest of the ACA must also fall,” Solicitor General Noel Francisco wrote. The case won’t be heard before the fall.
The administration filed its case before the high court on June 25, the same day the government reported that close to half a million people who lost their health insurance amid the economic shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have gotten coverage through HealthCare.gov.
The Trump administration’s appallingly timed legal brief makes no mention of the virus.
The administration is seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act as coronavirus cases rise in more than half of the states. Several states including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Texas are reporting a surge in cases.
The administration’s unconscionable move to overturn Obamacare amid a global pandemic is the latest push by Republicans in a battle that has gone for a decade since the law’s passage in 2010.
If the Trump administration succeeds, more than 20 million Americans could lose their health coverage, and protections for people with pre-existing health conditions also would be put at risk if the court agrees with the administration.
Trump and Republicans have repeatedly sought to overturn the health care act in Congress with the latest attempt in 2017 when the GOP sought to “repeal and replace” the health law. Now they are seeking to have it overturned in the courts.
The GOP attempt to overturn the ACA backfired and Democrats’ defense of the law energized voters who helped Democrats win back the House.
The attempt by the administration and congressional Republicans to overturn the health care law defies growing popular support and the increasing needs of many Americans who have lost their jobs.
A new government report shows rising sign-ups for health coverage under the ACA amid the coronavirus shutdown. The figures could be significantly underestimated because they don’t include sign-ups from states that run their own health insurance marketplaces. For example, the heavily populated states of California and New York are not counted in the federal statistics.
Reports show that an estimated 27 million people may have lost job-based coverage due to layoffs, and it’s unclear what they’re turning to as a fallback. People who lose employer health care are eligible for a special sign-up period for subsidized plans under the Obama-era law. Many may also qualify for Medicaid.
The government report shows a clear connection between the job losses due to COVID-19 and increased enrollments for health care.
Voters should not re-elect a president and members of Congress who seek without justification or reasonable alternatives to take away health care for millions of Americans.
In November, voters should elect lawmakers who seek to strengthen and expand Obamacare, not dismantle it.
