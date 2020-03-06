Democratic voters sent two key messages on Super Tuesday.
The first message is that Democrats appear to be more enthusiastic about casting their ballots in this year’s primary elections than they were in 2016.
The first two states in the Democratic primary season caused some to be concerned about voter turnout in 2020.
While it is still early to know if the trend will continue, in most states voter turnout on Super Tuesday was significantly higher this year than it was in 2016.
For example, voter turnout in Alabama increased from more than 398,000 in 2016 to more than 451,000 in 2020. In Texas, turnout rose from more than 1.4 million to more than 2.1 million.
Turnout also surged in primaries in Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont and Virginia.
The one exception was in Oklahoma, where turnout decreased from nearly 336,000 in 2016 to nearly 304,000 in 2020.
The most likely explanation is that defeating President Donald Trump is the reason for the higher turnout. According to exit polls, defeating Trump was the top priority among 6 in 10 voters on Tuesday.
While some worried about the number of candidates in the race, it appears that having a more contested race than in 2016 also had an effect on higher turnout.
It remains to be seen on whether turnout will remain high in the general election, but it is good news that so far turnout in the primary elections is up.
The second key message sent by voters is that it takes more than money to get elected.
While it takes money to win, money can’t paper over a poor record.
New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday. Bloomberg quit just over 100 days after entering the race and despite spending more than $500 million of his personal fortune on his campaign. The massive investment netted him a sole win in American Samoa.
While Bloomberg’s money enabled him to campaign in several states, buy television advertising and garner the support of several elected officials, it was not enough to erase his past record of supporting stop-and-frisk as mayor of New York and accusations of harassment against women working at his firm.
On Wednesday, Bloomberg endorsed Joe Biden, calling him the best chance to defeat Trump in November.
The Democratic Party’s presidential field, which featured more than a half-dozen candidates a week ago, has transformed into a two-man contest.
Democrats must choose between Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
