The U.S. has reached a grim milestone: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus.
A year into the pandemic, the running total of lives lost surpasses the number of people who died in 2019 of chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s, flu and pneumonia combined.
“It’s nothing like we have ever been through in the last 102 years, since the 1918 influenza pandemic,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
The U.S. virus death toll reached 400,000 on Jan. 19 in the waning hours in office for President Donald Trump, whose handling of the crisis was judged by public health experts to be a singular failure.
On Monday, President Joe Biden marked the U.S. crossing 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony at the White House.
At sunset, Biden delivered remarks to honor the dead. He was joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.
The first known deaths from the virus in the U.S. happened in early February 2020, both of them in Santa Clara County, California. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in September and 300,000 in December. Then it took only a month to go from 300,000 to 400,000 and about two months to climb from 400,000 to the brink of 500,000.
The global death toll was approaching 2.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The actual death toll is believed to be significantly higher, in part because of inadequate testing and cases inaccurately attributed to other causes early on.
The University of Washington projects the U.S. death toll will surpass 589,000 by June 1.
The encouraging news is that cases are on a downswing in the U.S., but hot spots along the East Coast are lingering.
Although average daily deaths and cases have been falling, some experts say not enough Americans have been inoculated for the vaccine to be making enough of a difference. The decline instead is attributed to the passing of the holidays, more people staying indoors during the winter and better adherence to mask rules and social distancing.
Experts warn that dangerous variants could cause the trend to reverse itself. States are responding by gearing up to vaccinate more people in the coming weeks.
While the Biden administration and local governments boost efforts to get people vaccinated, Americans must continue to wear masks, wash hands frequently, practice social distancing and follow other guidelines recommended by public health experts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.