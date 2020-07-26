President Donald Trump’s threat to send federal law enforcers to patrol Philadelphia and other large cities in the United States is likely not serious, but if he did follow through, Philadelphia should take legal action.
State and local authorities in Oregon have charged in a lawsuit that masked federal officers have arrested people in Portland with no probable cause and whisked them away in unmarked cars. Trump defended the actions of the federal officers in Portland and said he would send officers to other cities including Philadelphia as well.
Local officials must resist. Trump’s misuse of federal officers will only exacerbate tensions.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has already said he will take legal action. “I have to start by saying this president blusters and bluffs and says he’s going to do things and they never materialize on a regular basis,” de Blasio said.
The Democratic mayor added, “From my point of view this would be yet another example of illegal and unconstitutional actions by the president. And we have often had to confront him in court and we usually win.”
Both Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner criticized Trump after the president said he may send federal law enforcement to Philadelphia and other cities to deal with continued unrest and protests over police brutality.
Trump made the comments on Monday while addressing the presence of federal law enforcement agencies in Portland, which has seen nearly two months of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“I’m going to do something, that I can tell you,” Trump said. “Because we’re not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore and all of these — Oakland is in a mess, we are not going to let this happen in the country, all run by liberal Democrats.”
When asked about sending more federal law enforcement, Trump responded by saying, “We’re going to have more federal law enforcement, that I can tell you.”
In a statement, Kenney called Trump’s comments “wrong on many levels.”
“To send federal agents to police U.S. cities that have not requested such aid can only impede the work of local governments and exacerbate already heightened tensions in these cities,” Kenney wrote. “And to target cities that are led by Democratic mayors is clearly a politicization of federal resources that should outrage all taxpayers.”
“That the White House seeks to impose federal involvement in this way, after months of abrogating its responsibility to lead a federal response to COVID-19, is both ironic and offensive. While the City of Philadelphia has not received any formal notification that federal agents will be sent here, we would use all available means to resist such a wrong-headed effort and abuse of power.”
Krasner also released a statement in response to Trump’s comments.
“My dad volunteered and served in World War II to fight fascism, like most of my uncles, so we would not have an American president brutalizing and kidnapping Americans for exercising their constitutional rights and trying to make America a better place, which is what patriots do,” Krasner wrote.
“Anyone, including federal law enforcement, who unlawfully assaults and kidnaps people will face criminal charges from my office. At trial, they will face a Philadelphia jury. It’s the least we can do to honor those who fought fascism, including those who are fighting it even now.”
It is not a coincidence that the cities that Trump threatened to send federal troops to are all run “by “liberal Democrats.”
This is a political stunt. Polls show Trump trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading Trump by double digits.
After weeks of civil unrest, most of the protest against police brutality has been peaceful and nonviolent.
Trump is using the familiar law-and-order strategy to boost his sagging poll numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.