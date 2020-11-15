Refusing to concede the presidential election, President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to repeat baseless claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania and other battleground states.
“Pennsylvania prevented us from watching much of the Ballot count. Unthinkable and illegal in this country,” Trump tweeted.
Trump’s campaign has also launched legal challenges complaining that their poll watchers were unable to scrutinize the voting process. Many of those challenges have been tossed out by judges, some within hours of their filing, and none of the complaints show any evidence that the outcome of the election was affected.
His assertions are false.
There is no evidence that anyone tried to ban poll watchers representing each side in the election. There is no evidence that Democrats tried to stop Republican representatives from being able to observe the process.
Trump is intentionally misrepresenting the main issue, which is how close observers representing the Democratic and Republican parties could get to election workers processing mail-in ballots in Philadelphia. Trump’s representatives sued to allow the observers to get closer than the guidelines had allowed. A court ruled in favor of that request.
Election officials were transparent, including livestreaming the counting in Philadelphia. Trump’s lawyers admitted in court that their campaign had observers in the room.
Trump is also making unsubstantiated claims about ballot counting.
“WATCH FOR MASSIVE BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE AND, JUST LIKE THE EARLY VACCINE, REMEMBER I TOLD YOU SO!” … WE WILL WIN!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.
At press time, President-elect Joe Biden leads Trump by about 55,000 votes in Pennsylvania.
There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.
The issues Trump’s campaign and its allies have pointed to as evidence of voter fraud are actually typical in every election: problems with signatures, secrecy envelopes and postal marks on mail-in ballots, as well as the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost. With Democrat Joe Biden leading Trump by wide margins in key battleground states, none of those issues would have any impact on the outcome of the election.
Trump has repeatedly vowed to contest election results not only in Pennsylvania but in a number of battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden.
Yet election officials from both parties in a number of states have said they have not seen any evidence of widespread voting fraud or irregularities.
The unfounded claim of voter fraud not only undermines the country’s democracy, it also causes a dangerous delay of the peaceful transition of power and information between the Trump administration and the incoming Biden team amid a pandemic and accompanying economic crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.