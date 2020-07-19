President Donald Trump continues to play into racial divisions by supporting the right to display the Confederate flag, defending a white couple brandishing guns during a nearby protest against racial injustice and downplaying the disproportionate killing of African Americans by police.
Trump exploited racial divisions in two separate interviews on Tuesday.
In one interview, Trump bristled when asked why African Americans are still dying at the hands of police.
“And so are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people,” Trump told CBS’s Catherine Herridge. “More white people, by the way. More white people.”
Studies have shown that Black Americans are much more likely than whites to be killed by police. More whites are killed numerically because they make up a larger portion of the population. One study that examined the use of lethal force by law enforcement from 2009 to 2012 found that while a majority of victims were white (52%), they were disproportionately Black (32%) with a fatality rate 2.8 times higher among Blacks than whites.
Trump also defended the use of the Confederate flag,
“All I say is freedom of speech. It’s very simple. My attitude is freedom of speech,” Trump responded. “Very simple. Like it, don’t like it, it’s freedom of speech.”
Trump had it right in 2015 when he said then that the Confederate flag belongs in a museum. Of course, that’s before he ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2016.
The president either does not know or doesn’t care that the Confederate flag is a painful symbol to many, particularly African Americans, because it is a reminder of slavery.
In a second interview with the conservative Townhall Media, Trump defended a white St. Louis couple captured on video brandishing guns as they defended their home during a racial injustice protest.
Trump claimed that Mark and Patricia McCloskey “were going to be beat up badly, if they were lucky” and said their house would have been “totally ransacked and probably burned down” had they not been out there. “And now I understand somebody local, they want to prosecute these people. It’s a disgrace,” he said.
His defense of the couple’s vigilantism contradicts his law-and-order message.
Trump’s comments in the two interviews appear to be an attempt to deflect from the criticism that he has received for his poor response to the mass anti-racism protests that broke out across the nation following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.