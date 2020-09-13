Veterans and military families across the country should be outraged about reports that President Donald Trump made disparaging comments toward the military.
Trump and his allies have dismissed the Atlantic magazine report as false and depicted the president — who did not serve in the military — as a staunch supporter of service members and veterans.
Military families were broadly supportive of Trump in the 2016 election, and a Pew Research Center survey of veterans conducted in June 2019 found overall that veterans were more supportive of Trump than the general public.
While some may question the remarks attributed to him, the comments appear to be consistent with comments made in the past about those who have served in the military.
After the Atlantic reported that Trump had referred to fallen and captured U.S. service members as “losers” and “suckers,” many of the allegations were independently confirmed by The Associated Press,
A new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward says Trump used even coarser language in private. “My f---- — generals are a bunch of -------,” Trump reportedly told White House trade adviser Peter Navarro at one point, according to Woodward.
Trump mocked Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who died in 2018, for being captured by the enemy while serving in the Vietnam War.
“I understand what The Atlantic reported is probably painful for the president to hear,” said retired Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton. “But it’s not a surprise to anyone in uniform after watching how he behaved toward Sen. McCain.”
Eaton’s father was an Air Force pilot who was shot down over Laos in 1969 and his remains were recovered many years later. His wife is a former Army captain and daughter of a Marine Corps colonel.
“I’m not surprised that the president cannot grasp the nature and quality of selfless service,” Eaton said. “It’s all transactional for him ... it’s beyond comprehension that we would have to tolerate a commander in chief who behaves the way this president does.”
Trump’s disrespect of the military runs deep.
According to USA Today, “Trump’s pardons of Maj. Matthew Golsteyn and Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, and his reversal of a demotion for Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, have shaken the military criminal justice system and roiled the Pentagon’s senior leadership. Former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer lost his job after working out a private deal with the White House to let Gallagher retire without losing his rank and SEAL status. Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked for Spencer’s resignation, citing his ‘lack of candor.’”
Trump’s treatment of U.S. allies, including the Kurds, prompted Jim Mattis, his previous defense secretary, to resign. Mattis and others viewed the Syria withdrawal as a betrayal of Kurdish allies in the fight against the Islamic State group.
More recently, Trump has forced the Pentagon into an uncomfortable political spotlight over the use of active-duty troops to quell racial justice protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, wrote in The Atlantic that he was “sickened” to see security personnel, including the National Guard, clear protesters from Lafayette Square near the White House to secure a path for Trump to hold a photo-op.
After the protesters were dispersed, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, accompanied Trump and other top administration officials on the walk from the White House to St. John’s Church — a decision Milley later called a “mistake” that left the impression the military was involved in politics.
A recent poll by the Military Times documented how much Trump’s support among the ranks has fallen. Almost half (49.9%) of the more than 1,000 troops surveyed held a negative view of him when asked in July and August, down from 42% last year. When he took office in 2017, 37% of respondents held a negative view.
The nation’s commander-in-chief does not appear to have any respect for Americans who serve in the military.
