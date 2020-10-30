The fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia on Monday is a painful tragedy that requires a transparent and thorough investigation.
Police shot and killed Wallace outside his West Philadelphia home after yelling at him to drop his knife.
In video filmed by a bystander and posted on social media, officers yell for Wallace to drop a knife. In the video, Wallace’s mother and at least one man follow Wallace, trying to get him to listen to officers, as he walks across the street and between cars.
Wallace advanced toward the officers, who then fired several times, said a police spokesperson, officer Tanya Little. Wallace’s mother screamed after her son was shot and fell to the ground.
Witnesses said Wallace was holding a knife. At press time details about the weapon had not been confirmed by police.
The Wallace family said they had called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis, not for police intervention, their lawyer said.
His parents said Tuesday night that officers knew their son was in a mental health crisis because they had been to the family’s house three times on Monday. Cathy Wallace, his mother, said one of the times, “they stood there and laughed at us.”
The fatal shooting raises several questions, including whether enough was done to de-escalate the situation, whether police officers followed protocol in responding to the mental health crisis and whether police should have responded to the call at all.
“When you come to a scene where somebody is in a mental crisis, and the only tool you have to deal with it is a gun ... where are the proper tools for the job?” said the Wallace family’s attorney, Shaka Johnson. Johnson argued that Philadelphia police officers are not properly trained to handle mental health crises.
Wallace’s brother had called 911 to request medical assistance and an ambulance.
The fatal shooting has sparked outrage. Hundreds of protesters marched in West Philadelphia over Wallace’s death.
Protesting the death of Wallace and numerous other Black Americans who have been killed by police is justified and necessary.
However, it must be made clear that looting is not legitimate protest, it is a crime. The anger over the death of Wallace and other injustices cannot be an excuse for violence, attacking police officers and vandalizing businesses, many of which are already struggling because of the pandemic.
Violence draws attention from the tragedy of Wallace’s death and provides justification for those who seek to portray Philadelphia as a lawless city.
The White House issued a statement Wednesday asserting the unrest was another consequence of “Liberal Democrats’ war against the police” and that the Trump administration “stands proudly with law enforcement, and stands ready, upon request, to deploy any and all Federal resources to end these riots.”
The tragic shooting must be investigated and the police officers involved must be held accountable for any wrongdoing. The shooting also calls for city officials to examine how police are being trained to respond to mental health crises and officers’ use of deadly force.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference Tuesday that she was still reviewing when and what information would be released to the public. Outlaw said the officers did not have a Taser or similar device at the time of the shooting. Outlaw said the department had previously asked for funding to equip more officers with those devices. If this is accurate, why wasn’t money allocated for Tasers? Also, how much money is allocated for mental health professionals to work with police?
The shooting underscores the need to continue to push for real police reform, including implementing a national use of force standard and more resources and training on how to respond to a mental health crisis.
The overwhelming majority of people with mental illness do not commit violent acts. In fact, the American Psychiatric Association says those who suffer from mental illness are more likely to be the victims of violence than perpetrators of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.