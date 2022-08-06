Food insecurity in the U.S.? How can anyone go hungry in a nation as rich as ours?
Without food, people not only can’t survive, they can’t thrive. This includes getting an education, finding a job or building a home.
In 2020, an estimated 1 in 8 Americans were food insecure, which comes out to over 38 million Americans, including almost 12 million children.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.
It is important to know that though hunger and food insecurity are closely related, they are distinct concepts. Hunger refers to a personal, physical sensation of discomfort, while food insecurity refers to a lack of available financial resources for food at the household level.
As The Philadelphia Tribune reported this week, Philabundance, a nonprofit food bank that serves southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey, has seen an increase in need.
Philabundance says it helps 135,000 people a week, up from 90,000 before the pandemic. Nearly 40% of the people who have turned to Philabundance were new to the emergency food system.
“In a given year, we were distributing about 25 million pounds of pre-pandemic food,” said Philabundance CEO Loree Jones. “We’re now distributing 52 million pounds a year.”
Black communities face many unique issues that result in being more likely to face hunger:
• Discriminatory policies and practices have led Black people to be more likely to live in poverty, more likely to face unemployment, and have fewer financial resources like savings or property than their white counterparts.
• Due to the pandemic, food insecurity in the Black community increased. An estimated 24% of the Black community was food insecure in 2020. Black children are almost three times more likely to live in a food-insecure household than white children.
• Black people — especially Black women — are more likely to be essential frontline workers or work in industries hardest hit by the pandemic.
• Black people earn less than whites. The median income for Black households is about $46,000 per year while non-Hispanic, white households earned a median income of roughly $71,000 per year.
• Within the Black community, the poverty rate is 19.5%, while the rate in the non-Hispanic, white community is 10.1%.
Across our area, Black and Hispanic people experienced food insecurity three to five times more than white people. While white people saw a decrease across our area in food insecurity between 2019 and 2020, food insecurity increased across the board almost entirely for people of color.
More people across the region and locally are utilizing food banks and that means those facilities need as much help as they can get from area residents.
Today, inflation has hit a 30-year high and supply chain issues are fueling a rise in prices for goods across the country.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the food index increased by 10.4% for the 12 months ending in June, the largest 12-month increase since 1981. Costs for meats, poultry, fish and eggs are up 11.7% compared with last year.
This has caused Philabundance to increase its spending on food.
“We had to really refocus our efforts by adding capacity in a number of ways to provide more food,” Jones said. “That means support from the government, more funding and more food.
“We went from spending about $125,000 a month in that fiscal year pre-pandemic on food to half a million dollars,” she added. “My budget now is to spend a little over $13 million a year on food and that’s because we need to provide more food and everything costs more, so our costs have gone up.
“We’re able to get donated food locally and nationally; we’re also able to get food at wholesale with much cheaper prices,” Jones said. “In some cases, it’s costing us more in the transportation of produce here than it is even to pay for the produce.
We’ve seen the causes: inflation, supply chain issues and fewer COVID-19 relief funds. But what about the solutions?
Citizens who can step up need to do more to help. That means finding ways to donate more food on a regular basis to area food banks or pantries.
Local problems are usually best solved at the local level. That means calling on individuals, whether it be the grocery store owner or the family up the block, to reach into their warehouses, pockets or kitchens to help out their hungry neighbors.
A donation to a community fridge or local food bank may seem small, but it is a great way to make an impact for a family or individual who is food insecure. Volunteering at a local food bank or some other organization that is working to alleviate food insecurity is another good way to help make a difference.
It’s 2022 and there’s no excuse for anyone to go hungry in our rich nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.