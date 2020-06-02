“I can’t breathe.”
Those were the dying words of George Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which a white officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the video, Floyd pleads that he cannot breathe and slowly stops talking and moving.
Authorities say Floyd, who was Black, was detained May 25 because he matched the description of someone who tried to pay with a counterfeit bill at a convenience store, and the 46-year-old resisted arrest. A bystander’s video shows officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck, even as Floyd begs for air. Chauvin was arrested Friday after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.
“I can’t breathe.”
This isn’t the first time those dying words have been uttered by a Black man at the hands of a white police officer. In 2014, Eric Garner was killed after he was placed in a chokehold by a New York police officer after being arrested on suspicion of illegally selling loose cigarettes. His dying words were, “I can’t breathe.”
Floyd’s name has been added to the list of Black Americans whose deaths at the hands of police officers or white vigilantes who have sparked outrage and protests across the nation:
Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Kentucky home by officers executing a “no-knock” search warrant in March.
Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in February after being pursued by two white men who later said they thought he was a burglary suspect.
Before them there were Philando Castile and Trayvon Martin and many others, known and unknown.
Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the nation. Some of the peaceful demonstrations have become violent as angry crowds vandalize and set fires.
Amid the violent protest, some demonstrators have been fatally shot.
Violence that leads to more death and destruction is not the answer.
But neither is silence. Neither is the status quo. Neither is the knee-jerk reaction of unconditionally defending police officers who use excessive force.
The answer is the same as it was when violent protest occurred in the 1960s.
President Lyndon Johnson constituted the Kerner Commission to identify the causes of the violent 1967 riots that killed 43 in Detroit and 26 in Newark, N.J. The Kerner Commission found that bad policing practices, poverty and institutional racism were the main causes of the violent protests.
More than 50 years later, many of the same issues reported by the Kerner Commission still remain.
For there to be change there must be consequences for police officers and vigilantes who kill Black Americans with impunity. More diversity within the police force, body cameras and community policing help but are not nearly enough to solve the problem.
Those in authority must speak out and take action.
The officer who kneeled on Floyd and three others were fired. The mayor called for the officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck to be criminally charged.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI in Minneapolis said they were conducting “a robust criminal investigation” into Floyd’s death and making the case a priority. The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump tweeted that he had asked an investigation to be expedited.
The FBI had already announced that it would investigate whether Floyd’s civil rights were violated.
Change will happen when there are consequences for excessive force and vigilantism.
To end despair, there must justice.
