The U.S. Supreme Court will decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
The Supreme Court agreed last week to decide a lawsuit that threatens the health care law, a case that should keep health care on the minds of voters even though a decision won’t come until after the 2020 election.
The court said it would hear an appeal by 20 mainly Democratic states of a lower-court ruling that declared part of the statute unconstitutional and cast doubt over the rest.
The Supreme Court’s action takes the case out of the hands of a federal district judge in Texas who had previously struck down the entire law.
The new case stems from the 2017 passage of tax legislation that left in place the law’s requirement that Americans carry health insurance but eliminated the financial penalty for not buying coverage. Congress made no other changes to the law.
Most Republican-led states sued, arguing that the elimination of the penalty rendered the law’s so-called individual mandate unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor agreed, adding that the mandate was so central to the law that without it the rest of the law must fall, too.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire will join 17 other states in defending the Affordable Care Act.
While he does not believe the law known as “Obamacare” has cut health care costs, Sununu told WMUR-TV that repealing the law without an “adequate replacement” would be harmful to New Hampshire residents.
“The state has no choice but to join the bipartisan effort to defend the program,” Sununu said Wednesday.
He added, “To just pull it away and repeal it without a replacement, it would be devastating to New Hampshire.”
While finding the health law’s insurance requirement to be unconstitutional, the appeals court made no decision on such popular provisions as protections for people with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and coverage for young adults up to age 26 on their parents’ policies.
More than 20 million people are now covered under the Affordable Care Act. The health care law subsidizes private insurance coverage and prohibits insurance companies from discriminating against people with existing health ailments.
The case underscores the importance of the Supreme Court in the 2020 presidential and congressional elections.
The Supreme Court has shifted to the right since President Donald Trump appointed two justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Chief Justice John Roberts is considered a swing vote in this case and another before the nation’s highest court, on a Louisiana abortion law.
This will be the third major Supreme Court battle over the law since President Barack Obama signed it nearly 10 years ago, on March 23, 2010. The court has twice upheld the heart of the law, with Roberts siding with the court’s liberals in 2012, amid Obama’s re-election campaign. The majority that upheld the law twice remains on the court, Roberts and the four liberal justices.
The Trump administration seeks to overturn Obamacare in court and in Congress.
Republicans in Congress narrowly failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017, when the GOP controlled the House and the Senate. The Democratic-led House under Speaker Nancy Pelosi would block any effort now to repeal the ACA.
Democratic presidential candidates agree on expanding coverage to the 28 million people who remain uninsured. Former Vice President Joe Biden would build on the ACA, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders wants to institute a new government health plan to cover all U.S. residents, including those who now have private insurance.
The justices probably will hear arguments in the fall, with a decision likely in the spring of 2021, after the 2020 election in November.
