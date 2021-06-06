Texas Democrats were right to walk out of the state House of Representatives chambers last Sunday night to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S., leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over.
Democrats were able to block the legislation despite being outnumbered by Republicans.
They left the House chamber one by one until there was no longer the 100-member quorum needed to pass Senate Bill 7, which would have reduced polling hours, empowered poll watchers and scaled back ways to vote in Texas, which already has some of the nation’s strictest voting laws.
Republicans in the Texas Senate muscled through a sweeping measure that would eliminate drive-thru voting and empower partisan poll watchers. It would also impose new limits on Sunday voting, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls.
Democrats said they did not go into the House vote intending to break quorum, but instead became fed up after Republicans repeatedly refused to take their questions while racing to pass the bill.
The bill seemed guaranteed to reach Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk just 24 hours earlier. The Texas Senate had signed off before sunrise earlier Sunday after Republicans moved to suspend the rules and take up the measure in the middle of the night.
But Democrats responded by walking out of the chamber, thus denying a quorum for passage of the bill.
“We knew today, with the eyes of the nation watching actions in Austin, that we needed to send a message, and that message is very, very clear: Mr. President, we need a national response to federal voting rights,” Democratic state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer said.
Gov. Abbott quickly announced he would order a special session to vote on the bill. He called the failure of the bill “deeply disappointing.”
While the Democrats’ revolt may be fleeting, it was important that they united in opposition to the restrictive voting bill.
Democrats must resist Republican efforts nationwide to impose stricter election laws.
Texas is the latest and biggest state in the Republicans’ campaign to tighten voting laws, driven by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Georgia and Florida have also passed new voting restrictions.
Since Trump’s defeat, at least 14 states have enacted more restrictive voting laws, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. The center has counted nearly 400 bills filed this year nationwide that would restrict voting.
President Joe Biden was right to compare the Texas bill and similar measures in Florida, Georgia and other states “an assault on democracy.”
However, more than tough rhetoric is needed. Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress must push for passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to restore protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
