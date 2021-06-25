The current debate on the For the People Act underlines the need to have a Congress that is fighting for justice.
The Democrats’ elections and voting bill was rejected Tuesday in a key Senate test vote, providing a clear example of Republicans’ use of the filibuster to block legislation and forcing hard questions for Democrats over next steps.
In the evenly split Senate, Republicans united in opposition, arguing the bill is federal overreach and denying Democrats the 60 votes that would be needed to overcome the filibuster and begin debate.
Republicans show no sign of yielding.
Republican leader Mitch McConnell ironically called the bill a “partisan power grab” and pledged to help fulfill the Senate’s “founding purpose” by stopping it. He also cautioned Democrats against changing the filibuster.
Republicans are clear where they stand on protecting voting rights. They are moving swiftly to make voting more difficult in order to regain political power.
The bill is stalled indefinitely. Now it’s up to Democrats to decide what to do next.
At stake are election rules that make it easier to vote. Also at stake is the Democrats’ ability to confront the limits of bipartisanship and decide whether the filibuster rules should change.
The solid opposition from Republican senators brings to a head questions over the filibuster, the decades-old Senate rule that requires 60 votes for most bills to advance.
While some Democrats want to change the Senate’s rules to push the elections bill and other priorities past the filibuster, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are opposed. President Joe Biden has said in the past that he wants to leave the filibuster intact.
The For the People Act is taking on new urgency as former President Donald Trump continues to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election and is urging the new laws in Republican-led states.
State officials who certified the results of the 2020 election have dismissed Trump’s claims of voter fraud, and judges across the country have dismissed multiple lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies. Trump’s own attorney general said there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would change the outcome.
The changes being enacted in many of the Republican states will make it more difficult for people to cast ballots, particularly Blacks and other minority residents who tend to support Democrats.
Democrats, Independents and Republicans who support justice must continue the fight for election and voting laws to protect against intimidation at the polls in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Laws are needed to penalize those who would threaten or intimidate election workers.
Laws are also needed to limit the ability of state officials to remove a local election official without cause.
