In the midst of a public health crisis that has killed more than 210,000 people across the country and infected at least 7.5 million more, the Trump administration is seeking to strike down the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Republicans lawmakers have tried to dismantle the Affordable Care Act since President Barack Obama and Democrats in Congress enacted the health care law in 2010.
Before the law was passed, insurance companies could and did deny coverage to people with preexisting conditions such as diabetes, cancer and other ailments.
The ACA prohibited this practice by mandating that insurance companies sell plans to anyone who wants them, and by requiring that people in similar age groups and geographic regions pay similar costs. This is known as the coverage guarantee for patients with preexisting conditions.
Because of Obama’s effort to make health care affordable and accessible, 20 million Americans now have insurance and insurance companies that were refusing to insure people who had preexisting conditions can no longer do so.
Despite the Affordable Care Act’s success, the Trump administration filed a brief on June 25 asking the Supreme Court to strike down the entire act. The administration seeks to replace the ACA with an unknown plan that Trump has been promising for years and never delivered.
One week after the presidential election, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act.
The current legal challenge could be decided by a court with a six-vote conservative majority if Trump’s nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, is confirmed and sworn in by then.
Voters who want to preserve the Affordable Care Act, including health insurance for people with preexisting conditions, and who oppose President Trump’s inept handling of the COVID-19 pandemic should keep this in mind as they vote for president and members of Congress in the general election on Nov. 3.
