President Donald Trump has ordered a stop to negotiations with Democrats over another round of stimulus for the economy, which has been pushed into a recession by shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump said Tuesday that he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election.
Trump tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “not negotiating in good faith” and said he’s asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
This is a mistake. Talks should continue to help the still-ailing economy recover. Small businesses and American workers cannot wait until the outcome of the election. There is a possibility that the outcome of the election may not be known immediately.
Trump opened the door Wednesday to the possibility of a narrower aid package, such as helping struggling airlines or distributing another round of $1,200 stimulus checks to most adults, but a small-scale agreement appeared unlikely to gain traction.
Trump issued the order to end negotiations in a series of tweets just hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to approve more aid, saying that too little support “would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses.”
Powell is right to urge Congress to provide additional aid, saying the Fed can’t prop up the economy by itself, even with interest rates at record lows.
“The expansion is still far from complete,” Powell said in a speech to the National Association for Business Economics, group of corporate and academic economists. “Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses. Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise, harming the productive capacity of the economy and holding back wage growth.”
The economy faces several challenges, including a pandemic that has claimed over 210,000 American lives and forced the closing of many businesses. If infections spike it could cause governments to bring back some of the restrictions they put on businesses early this year, which sent the economy into a recession.
The upcoming election also brings uncertainty about tax rates and regulations on businesses. Tensions between the United States and China continue to simmer, hurting trade.
Some areas in the country have shown a slowdown after extra unemployment benefits and other stimulus earlier approved by Congress expired.
Another major rescue package is needed and lawmakers must end the bitter partisanship that has been preventing a compromise. “We continue to fail to understand how it is that any incumbent dare face his or her voters on November 3 without having passed the [new] stimulus package,” said Julian Emanuel, BTIG chief equity and derivatives strategist. “Which is why we continue to think there’s a reasonable chance something will get done.”
A report on Tuesday showed that U.S. employers advertised slightly fewer job openings in August than the prior month.
Democrats and Republicans should continue their talks now on a stimulus deal to help the economy recover and reduce unemployment.
