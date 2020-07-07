John McNesby, president of the Philadelphia police union, is reportedly considering the idea of a state law enforcement licensing board being given more power to remove bad police officers and stop them from moving around different departments.
We hope this is a shift for McNesby, the leader of the 14,000-member Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5, who just a year ago dismissed the idea. Police union chiefs are needed to join the movement for change.
The May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has spurred a renewed call from lawmakers in Pennsylvania and across the nation for police reform.
In the past, nationally broadcast incidents of police misconduct have been met with promises of reform from political leaders that went nowhere.
However, Philadelphia City Council has recently passed police reform bills including measures to require police officers to live in Philadelphia for at least one year prior to joining the city payroll, call on police to end the use of “unconstitutional stop and frisk,” create a civilian oversight commission on police conduct and create a victim advocate office. In the fall City Council is looking to ban chokeholds and make more transparent collective bargaining agreements with police.
On the state level, Pennsylvania lawmakers have begun passing police reform bills.
In June, Pennsylvania’s House and Senate began passing legislation designed to prevent “bad apples” from continuing to find employment in other police departments.
The state Senate voted unanimously to send Gov. Tom Wolf a bill creating a new statewide database so law enforcement agencies can share police misconduct records. The Senate also approved a bill requiring law enforcement agencies to screen officers for post traumatic stress disorder and to train them in bias prevention and deescalation tactics.
State lawmakers should also pass legislation to reform the qualified immunity system that shields officers from liability.
If these bills are passed by Pennsylvania’s House and Senate, it would result in meaningful police reform.
