In the wake of weeks of local and global protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Philadelphia City Council has taken some steps toward police reform, but more needs to be done.
Last month, council passed three police reform bills including legislation to reinstate a residency requirement that all city employees, including police officers, live in Philadelphia for at least one year prior to joining the city payroll.
This is a significant change.
The city has mandated residency requirements for nearly all city employees since the 1950s. But in 2008, legislation from then-Councilman Jim Kenney led to the abolition of the one-year residency requirement prior to hiring for new city employees.
In 2010, the police union won the right for some members to live outside the city limits; the terms went into effect in 2012 for all officers who have five or more years of experience.
The residency requirement could lead to greater diversity among city employees to better reflect the city’s population of 1.5 million. African Americans make up 40% of the city’s population, whites make up 34%, Latinos 15%, Asians 7% and others 4%.
The residency requirement could also help to reduce poverty as more Philadelphia residents get city jobs. At 24.5%, Philadelphia has the highest poverty rate of the 10 largest U.S. cities.
The legislation did not win the support of at least one majority city union.
Catherine Scott, president of AFSCME District Council 47, said in a letter to Mayor Kenney month that the requirement would “seriously hinder the City’s ability to hire employees” for jobs the union represents, including physicians, pharmacists and civil engineers.
The legislation may need some tweaking if attracting highly skilled or specialized workers becomes a problem, but city jobs need to be more diverse, particularly in the police department, which is approximately 62% white, according to 2018 figures.
City council also approved resolutions that will place three ballot questions before voters in the Nov. 3 general election. Voters will be asked whether to:
Call on police to end the use of “unconstitutional stop and frisk.”
Create a civilian oversight commission on police conduct.
Create a victim advocate office.
Council shelved until the fall police reforms that would ban chokeholds and similar restraints and would bring transparency to the city’s collective bargaining negotiations with the police union by requiring a public hearing on the city’s proposals.
The proposal to make the collective bargaining negotiations more transparent is crucial. However, council must go a step further and demand changes to the city’s contract with police regarding discipline and dismissals of officers involved in police brutality and excessive force.
The current arbitration process weighs heavily in favor of police officers, which is why they are often able to retain their jobs after being fired. Significant changes in arbitration and police contracts are central to achieving long-lasting and meaningful police reform.
