It was the “no” that shook not only the sports world, but several people’s minds.
The United States’ ever-winning, enthusiastic and innovative gymnast Simone Biles said “no” to competing in several Olympic events in Tokyo, drawing the ire of many around the world.
Critics want to call Biles — who decided to pull out of the team and all-around finals competitions — a quitter and a “national embarrassment.”
Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz took to Twitter on Tuesday, discussing the 1996 event when gymnast Kerri Strugg competed while injured. “Contrast this with our selfish, childish national embarrassment, Simone Biles.”
Other critics included Piers Morgan, who wrote an op-ed piece for the Daily Mail, calling Biles a letdown to her country, teammates and fans.
“Sorry, Simone Biles, but there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you’re not having ‘fun,’” Morgan wrote. “I preferred the old Simone that would do whatever it took to win.”
Even though she came back to take a bronze medal in the balance beam Tuesday, Biles has already won five medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics — four gold medals and one bronze. The 24-year-old also has 13 golds for gymnastics in the world championships. Her “fun” has already brought our nation much pride.
Psychologist Keisha Mack said, “Saying ‘no’ is a complete sentence,” and Biles is far from alone in using it.
Biles’ withdrawal from competition came after Naomi Osaka’s loss in the Olympic tennis tournament. The four-time Grand Slam winner withdrew from the French Open this spring after she sought to protect her mental health and resist sports officials’ requirements to attend news conferences filled with negative questions.
Biles has been the face of the Games in the media; talking about her sexual abuse at the hands of a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar; and trying to manage her sponsor obligations — all while preparing for the Olympics.
But Biles, Osaka and others have been vocal about putting their mental health first and the expectations of others, second. There have also been instances of athletes stepping back in the NBA and WNBA after police shootings that have taken a mental toll. And Biles’ fellow Olympian, hammer thrower Gwen Berry, raised her fist in protest before she competed this week.
No is simple, yet powerful and transformative. Biles and other top athletes have shown that.
The rush of support prompted Biles to tweet: “The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.”
How wild for this accomplished athlete seen as the best in her sport and nicknamed the GOAT for Greatest Of All Time to ever think she could not have a positive identity outside of gymnastics.
Every athlete in the Olympic Games carries national hopes and the pressure is palpable.
“I truly do feel that I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times,” Biles wrote on her Facebook page before heading into the Games.
She still used her “no” and not only protected her mind and body but empowered others to do the same.
After winning her bronze medal Tuesday, Biles said in an interview: “Put your mental health first. That’s more important than any other medal you could win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.