Only one member of SEPTA’s board uses the public transit system on a daily basis, according to a recent report from our media partners at Billy Penn/WHYY. And he uses Regional Rail.
Another board member said she drives a car from her home in Northwest Philadelphia to her job in Center City every day.
“There’s times I have to leave and go to meetings,” she said. “It’s just easier.”
But she did say she takes a bus about twice a week.
And those are the board members who use SEPTA the most.
The other 13?
They told Billy Penn/WHYY that they use Regional Rail or the Norristown High Speed Line occasionally — maybe once or twice a month.
Most said they infrequently or never use the subway or trolley lines.
That’s not particularly representative of SEPTA’s riders, most of whom (81.5%) take the subway or trolley on a daily basis.
Billy Penn/WHYY’s report made us question other ways the SEPTA board is — or is not — representative of the riders it serves.
We asked a SEPTA spokesman how many board members are Black, how many are women and how many live with a disability. He said he could not provide answers in a timely fashion because he was “not comfortable drawing conclusions based on names and pictures. Particularly with something as sensitive as disabilities,” and he would need to survey the board members.
If we were to draw a few conclusions based on pictures and the available evidence, we would say:
At least three board members (approximately 20%) appear to be Black.
And only two (13.3 %) appear to be women.
And we would guess that most of the board members who drive or walk to work are not blind, deaf or in wheelchairs.
Meanwhile, we know:
Roughly 44% of Philadelphians are Black, and the Black population varies in the suburbs (4.4% in Bucks, 6.3% in Chester, 22.4% in Delco and 9.9% in Montco).
Slightly more than half of Philadelphians and suburbanites are female.
And 12.4% of Philadelphians live with a disability, while the population varies in the suburbs (7% in Bucks, 5.5% in Chester, 8.2% in Delco and 6.3% in Montco).
Female riders and riders with disabilities are likely to have different concerns about SEPTA and how it operates than able-bodied men.
Is an able-bodied man going to be as aware of the layout and lighting in a subway or train station as a woman or a person who uses a cane, walker or wheelchair? Is he going to be concerned about whether each station has a SEPTA staffer — a ticket-seller, ticket-taker or transit police officer — on the premises?
Are able-bodied people going to care as much if a station doesn’t have elevators or handicapped-accessible ramps? Or if a station does have an elevator, but it isn’t working?
Are able-bodied people going to care as much about whether a PA system in a station, bus, subway, trolley or train works, and how well it works?
The average able-bodied man likely takes layout, accessibility, staffing, lighting and announcements — and the quality of those things — for granted.
And what about people who rarely or never use the system?
Are they going to care about any of those things? Or about how many Regional Rail trains run before 6 a.m. or after midnight? Or about how frequently buses, trolleys, subways and trains run? Or about whether the fare system is the best system for riders and conductors?
SEPTA board members told Billy Penn/WHYY that they try to consider at least some of those things.
Pat Deon, chairman of the SEPTA board and one of two Bucks County appointees, said his approach to working on the SEPTA board is based on “doing everything possible to provide these life-line types of services” for people who rely on public transit.
“I always consider the circumstances of an employee who works at one of the hotels downtown,” Deon said.
“They live outside of Center City or commute in from Bucks County. To get to work every day, they need to take a bus to connect to the Market-Frankford Line, or ride Regional Rail.”
We think it would be easier for the board to consider the needs of riders if it was more representative of them.
The 15 members of SEPTA’s board are appointed by state and local officials. The commissioners or council in each county choose two board members, the governor appoints one, and the majority and minority leaders in the state Senate and state House each choose one.
The board’s term expires in two years.
We hope that when it comes time for elected officials in Philadelphia, the surrounding counties and Harrisburg to appoint new SEPTA board members, they will choose board members who better represent SEPTA’s riders and share their day-to-day experiences. We hope they will appoint more Black people, more women, more people with disabilities, and more people who actually use the SEPTA system. Without that kind of representation, SEPTA will never be as good as it can be.
