This week’s announcement by city, school district and union officials that pre-K through second-grade students will begin returning to school buildings for in-person learning on a rolling schedule starting Monday is encouraging news.
Students at 53 schools citywide will start in-person classes next week for the first time in nearly a year.
Last March, when government and public health leaders realized the novel coronavirus was spreading throughout the United States, the School District of Philadelphia and many other districts shut down schools to prevent further spread.
While many are rightly concerned with keeping children, parents and teachers safe from COVID-19, there is a cost to keeping children away from the classroom.
A joint statement by the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Federation of Teachers, National Education Association and School Superintendents Association acknowledged that in addition to an environment for learning, schools play other vital roles: Children “learn social and emotional skills at school, get healthy meals and exercise, mental health support and other services that cannot be easily replicated online. Schools also play a critical role in addressing racial and social inequity.
“Our nation’s response to COVID-19 has laid bare inequities and consequences for children that must be addressed. This pandemic is especially hard on families who rely on school lunches, have children with disabilities, or lack access to internet or health care.”
Philadelphia school students were among the many across the country who finished the 2020 spring semester remotely. Locally students continued to learn remotely when schools reopened this fall to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
But the latest research shows that schools can reopen safely if certain health guidelines are followed.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said data suggests “schools can safely reopen.” The CDC on Feb. 12 released guidance on how schools should approach reopening. It recommends the standard risk-mitigation measures, as well as universal masking, contact tracing, creating student learning cohorts, conducting testing and monitoring community transmission of the virus.
Susan Hassig, associate professor of epidemiology at Tulane University, said science shows that schools can open safely if “mitigation measures are implemented and maintained in the school space.”
The latest research shows most of the coronavirus cases in children and teenagers were associated with gatherings outside of households and a lack of consistent mask use in schools, but not associated with merely attending school or child care.
The findings have shown that if K-12 schools adhere to mitigation measures including masking, physical distancing and frequent hand-washing then there is a relatively low risk of transmission.
Based on the latest research, there is strong reason for cautious optimism that Philadelphia public schools can now reopen safely if they follow safety guidelines.
The School District of Philadelphia has put in place multiple layers of safety including:
• Mandatory mask wearing or other facial covering, which will be provided to students and staff.
• Rapid testing for students and staff.
• New classroom setups and signage for social distancing.
• Touchless hand sanitizer stations.
• Plexiglass partitions.
• Maximum occupancy signs.
• Enhanced cleaning protocols.
• A COVID-19 testing program for students and staff.
