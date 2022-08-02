Our nation has lost yet another sports great over the weekend in Bill Russell. He was not only an exemplary NBA player, but the first Black coach in the NBA.
Russell loomed large on the basketball court with his 6-foot-10 frame and numerous hoops records. He finished his career in 1969 with 21,620 career rebounds, an average of 22.5 per game, and led the league in rebounding four times. He grabbed 51 rebounds in one game, 49 in two others, and a dozen consecutive seasons of 1,000 or more rebounds. He made the All-Star team in 12 of the 13 years he played in the league and won five NBA Most Valuable Player awards.
Even with all of those accolades, Russell loomed even larger off the court.
Russell recalled in 2020 how he once interviewed Lester Maddox for a TV show. It was 1969 and Maddox was a Southern segregationist and chicken restaurateur-turned-politician.
Russell noted their political differences. He recalled how Maddox left the restaurant industry after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed so that he wouldn’t have to serve Black people. He compared Maddox’s actions to how he refused to play an exhibition basketball game in 1961 after a restaurant refused to serve him or his Black teammates.
Russell was questioned as to how he would give an avowed racist such as Maddox a platform on his TV show after his refusal to integrate his restaurant. Maddox, who reveled in his unapologetic racism, went on to become governor of Georgia.
To explain his actions, Russell said: “First, part of freedom is allowing everyone — even the most hateful people — to speak. And second, doing so also exposes how a person comes to hold such beliefs. Now, Lester Maddox wasn’t exactly an intellectual giant, so I doubt he would’ve been able to question the culture he had been born into if he tried, but having him on my show exposed him for the fool he was and might have also given other people some things to think about regarding the plausibility of ‘separate but equal.’”
Russell then noted how those old days were similar to the present. “In 2020,” he said, “Black and brown people are still fighting for justice, racists still hold the highest offices in the land, and kids today still grow up with cultural norms that aren’t different enough from the ones that Lester Maddox grew up with.”
Upon Russell’s death, his family said: “But for all the winning, Bill’s understanding of the struggle is what illuminated his life. From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi’s first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evers’ assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness, and thoughtful change.”
Bill Russell used his bullhorn to advocate for civil rights.
When former President Barack Obama presented Russell with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, he called it an example of how he “stood up for rights and dignity of all men.”
Russell risked his life after the 1963 assassination of Evers in Jackson, Mississippi. He asked the leader’s brother, Charles Evers, what he could do to help. Upon his request, Russell visited Mississippi and put on its first integrated basketball camp.
“I didn’t want to go to Mississippi. I was like anyone else. I was afraid I might get killed,” Russell said later. “My wife asked me not to go. Some friends said the same thing. A man must do what he thinks is right.”
That move could have jeopardized his career with the Boston Celtics, but he felt it was worth it.
Russell said at the time, “If my popularity depends on a thing like this, I don’t give a damn.”
Let’s remember to tell the stories of those like Bill Russell and have future generations know that you don’t have to be just one thing to be successful.
