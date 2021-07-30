Retirements in the Philadelphia Police Department were up 25% last year compared with 2019, according to the Kenney administration.
Of the 149 police retirees last year, 117 entered the city’s Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) and 32 retired — up 48% and down 20%, respectively, compared with 2019.
Annual police retirements have been increasing for years.
Mayor Jim Kenney acknowledged the city’s difficulty in maintaining and recruiting officers during a news conference on the city’s gun violence last month.
“Policing is not, you know the most popular profession these days and it’s hard to find people that want to dedicate themselves and their lives to this profession, but there are people out there,” the mayor said.
The reasons for the spike in retirements are not completely known although it has been speculated that many officers are leaving the force because of the coronavirus pandemic and the national and global protests that have occurred in recent years over police brutality.
Crystal Williams-Coleman, president of the Guardian Civic League, which represents Black police officers, told Tribune Staff Writer Michael D’Onofrio that the calls for police reform following the killing of George Floyd in 2020 combined with the pandemic were pushing officers to leave.
Just as the increase in gun violence is not unique to Philadelphia, the decline in officers leaving the force is also part of a national trend.
More police officers are leaving the profession before their retirement age, according to a 2019 study by the Police Executive Forum. The group has also found that the number of applicants for police positions has steadily declined over the past 10 years.
There is some reason for concern since murders have spiked in Philadelphia, as well as other American cities both small and large. Good police officers are needed to combat crime.
However, there is no reason for panic yet, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. Outlaw, who leads a department of approximately 6,000 officers, said during a news conference June 23 on the city’s rising gun violence that she wasn’t concerned about the department’s ranks dropping below 6,000 “just yet, but it’s definitely something we’re paying very close attention to.”
The department will need to maintain an adequate number of police officers for public safety and protecting citizens from crime. But the quality of those officers is also critically important.
The rise in police retirements should be seen as both a problem and an opportunity.
This is an opportunity to make the police department more diverse and officers more amenable to police reform if its recruits are hired and trained in a new and better way.
The Philadelphia Police Department is majority white in a city where Blacks account for 44% of the city’s population, whites 34%, Hispanics 15% and Asian Americans nearly 8%.
Whites make up 54% of the department (including non-uniformed staff), compared with African Americans at 34%, Hispanics at 9%, Asian Americans at 2% and the remainder labeled other as of July 2020.
Kenney spokeswoman Deanna Gamble said the administration is in partnership with Black clergy members to help recruit officers.
“Attracting diverse talent throughout the government is always a priority to the mayor, but it’s especially important when it comes to the police department to ensure that our officers reflect the diversity of the residents they serve,” Gamble said. “The recruitment efforts underway … indicate the extensive work being done to attract Black and brown officers to the force.”
The department’s recruiting classes in recent years have skewed toward white applicants.
In 2019, the last full year of recruitment before the pandemic, whites accounted for 62.4% of the 229 total recruits, according to the Kenney administration. Blacks made up 17.4% of the recruits that year, and Hispanics 16.1%.
Whites also made up 62% of 276 total police recruits in 2018, while Blacks accounted for 20% and Hispanics nearly 15%, according to the administration.
Williams-Coleman, the head of the group that represents Black officers, said she was determined that the police department would attract more people of color in future years to join its ranks.
“Because you have organizations like ours fighting for that,” she said. “And we will continue to strive and fight for minorities to be on here.”
Along with making the department more diverse, it is even more critical to change the culture of the department. The department has a long history of racism and sexism within its ranks, as well as complaints and lawsuits from citizens accusing the department of police brutality and excessive force.
The police union leadership has been resistant to reforms.
We agree with the response of Eric Adams, a former police officer and the heavy favorite to be the next mayor of New York City, when questioned about officers leaving the New York Police Department because of calls for police reform. Adams said he did not want officers to remain on the force who didn’t believe in police reform.
As former city police officer Williams-Coleman points out, African Americans and other people of color have a long history of mistrusting the Philadelphia police.
Trust between police officers and the community they serve is critical in getting witnesses to come forth and general cooperation between residents and officers in fighting crime.
The rise in Philadelphia police retirements can be an opportunity to improve the department.
