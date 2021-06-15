A Senate investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is a major disappointment.
Last week, the Senate Homeland Security and Rules committees released a joint report on their investigation into the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob incited and directed by then-President Donald Trump.
The Senate report found an intelligence breakdown across multiple agencies, along with widespread law enforcement and military failures that led to the violent attack.
The report found there were clear warnings and tips that supporters of Trump, including right-wing extremist groups, were planning to “storm the Capitol” with weapons and possibly infiltrate the tunnel system underneath the building. But that intelligence never made it up to top leadership.
The Senate report details how officers on the front lines suffered chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones, among other injuries, after fighting the attackers, who quickly overwhelmed them and broke into the building. Officers told the Senate investigators they were left with no leadership or direction when command systems broke down.
Trump supporters were able to push violently past security lines and break into the Capitol that day, interrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. The insurrectionists told police officers they would kill them, then members of Congress.
While giving a detailed account of what happened on the Jan. 6 the Senate report fails to answer the crucial questions of Trump’s role in the insurrection.
The bipartisan report does not delve into the root causes of the attack, including Trump’s role as he called for his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his election defeat that day. The report also does not call the attack an insurrection.
How could key Democratic leaders agree to omit any discussion of the role of Trump and agree to omit the term “insurrection” from the report?
The Senate report is a disappointment.
It comes two weeks after Republicans blocked a bipartisan, independent commission that would investigate the insurrection more broadly.
There is still an even greater need for a bipartisan commission to investigate the root causes of the attack, referring to Trump’s unfounded claims about the 2020 election.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told colleagues in a letter that if the Senate fails to approve the commission, her chamber will launch its own investigations.
The House should follow through legislation passed in May to create a commission that would be modeled after a panel that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.