Pennsylvania may become the most important battleground in November.
President Donald Trump’s campaign has grown increasingly focused on making inroads in the pivotal swing state to offset potential vulnerabilities in other battlegrounds.
The president is hoping to attract the same rural and white working-class voters who delivered him a narrow victory in Pennsylvania in 2016.
Trump narrowly won Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in 2016. He has virtually no path to reelection without keeping at least one of those states in his column. His campaign has long viewed Wisconsin, according to reports. However, concerns are growing inside the campaign about Trump’s ability to retain Wisconsin.
The Trump campaign is increasingly counting on winning Pennsylvania as the key to victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden. “With Pennsylvania, I don’t have to make a play, we’ve got Pennsylvania,” boasted Trump at a recent rally just outside Pittsburgh.
Until Trump’s victory here in 2016, no GOP nominee since George H.W. Bush in 1988 had captured the state. Trump won the state by just 44,000 votes out of nearly 5.9 million cast.
As someone born in Scranton, Biden is also focused on winning the state. Biden’s campaign headquarters is in Philadelphia.
Both the Trump and Biden campaigns are spending considerable time campaigning and advertising in the state.
Recent Pennsylvania polls show Trump and Biden in a competitive race, while others have Biden slightly ahead of Trump.
In a presidential election, voters aren’t just casting ballots for candidates. They are also voting for slates of electors who will pick the president and vice president as members of the Electoral College. Electors get appointed by each state to cast votes for the president and vice president on behalf of the state’s citizens.
To win the presidency, a candidate must win the backing of a majority of electors — 270 — in the Electoral College. With its 20 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is a likely tipping point in the Electoral College.
All 20 of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes go to the person who wins the popular vote in Pennsylvania.
In 2016, Trump eked out a 44,000-vote margin of victory in Pennsylvania.
Trump’s razor-thin victory in Pennsylvania four years ago won’t be repeated if you vote.
However, to participate in this important election in this key battleground state, you must be registered to vote. The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania for the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 19.
You can register to vote online, by mail, or at PennDOT and some other government agencies.
The Pennsylvania state site for voting is Votespa.com, and it can help you register, check your registration, apply for a mail-in ballot or check for where to vote.
If you have any additional questions, please call 877-868-3772 or see www.fvap.gov for more information.
