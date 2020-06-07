All four former officers involved in George Floyd’s killing now face charges.
Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder of Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Chauvin was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The other officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin.
All four former officers were fired shortly after Floyd’s death. If convicted, they could be sentenced to up to four decades in prison.
However, if they are acquitted they could possibly get their jobs back.
Chauvin had a history of complaints against him but was able to keep his job until the death of Floyd, which has sparked international protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
Online city records show that 17 complaints have been filed against Chauvin. Sixteen complaints were closed with no discipline. The remaining complaint generated two letters of reprimand.
The fact that there were no suspensions or termination is not unusual.
There are policies and procedures that keep officers like Chavin from being held accountable. Too often, flawed police department disciplinary systems as well as appeals and arbitration rules in the departments and civil-service systems keep bad police officers on the job. With arbitration boards, police unions play a role in representing those officers in most instances.
In seeking police reform, Professor Larry Sherman, a leading criminologist, recommends the establishment of a “police safety board” in every state that could independently revoke the license of any police officer whose pattern of performance predicts a high risk of low conduct.
Another recommendation is to expand and improve tracking for the National Decertification Index for decertified police officers, similar to the one for disbarred lawyers. Theoretically, if acquitted, Chauvin could come to Pennsylvania and get a police job. The goal is to create a system that tracks officers who have been fired or decertified. Only four states do not have the power to decertify — California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
Arbitration is often a necessary process to resolve labor disputes. In some cases, arbitrators have correctly ruled that a city had no just cause for termination and violated the union contract.
But in too many cases the current system is not effective in increasing police accountability. It forces the city to keep bad officers.
Suspensions or terminations often turn out to be temporary because they are overturned in the arbitration process.
Locally, Philadelphia police commissioners have sought to enforce accountability within the Philadelphia Police Department by suspending and firing officers engaged in excessive force or misconduct.
“Scores of disciplinary rulings have been reversed through the arbitration process. Over the last decade, Philadelphia taxpayers have paid at least $5 million — possibly significantly more — to police officers through the oft-criticized arbitration process that reinstates fired cops and allows others to escape lesser punishment imposed by police brass, according to city financial records,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported in a Sept. 30, 2019, article.
City officials have said they’re bound by state laws when it comes to major reform in the arbitration process, but labor attorneys say there’s plenty the city could do to push for more accountability.
Legal experts also say the city has the power to argue for new disciplinary procedures for specific types of misconduct such as excessive force and sexual harassment.
Based on past positions, the Fraternal Order of Police, the union that represents officers, is not expected to be open to arbitration reforms in their contract with local government.
Local officials must be held accountable to demand police reforms in contract negotiations with police unions. State lawmakers should pass laws aimed at major reform in the arbitration process.
On the national level, Congress must change laws limiting the 50-year-old doctrine of qualified immunity, which has shielded officers from civil lawsuits even in cases where a citizen’s rights have been violated.
It is essential for public trust and public safety that effective mechanisms are in place to remove bad police officers so they are no longer in a position of authority over the community.
