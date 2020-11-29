The movement to end police brutality and demand racial justice has received a powerful endorsement.
In his new book “Let Us Dream,” Pope Francis supports demands for racial justice in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.
Francis addressed the killing of Floyd, a Black man whose death at the knee of a white police officer set off protests this year across the United States and the world. Referring to Floyd by name, Francis said: “Abuse is a gross violation of human dignity that we cannot allow and which we must continue to struggle against.”
Francis met with a delegation of NBA players at the Vatican on Monday, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social injustice.
Five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined by NBA players’ union executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti.
“We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the papal library.
Roberts said Francis sought the meeting with the players and that it “demonstrates the influence of their platforms.” Demands for social and racial justice have been paramount among players, especially in recent months following the deaths of Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others.
In his book, Francis warned that protests can be manipulated and decried the attempt to erase history by downing statues of Confederate leaders. A better way, he said, is to debate the past through dialogue.
“Amputating history can make us lose our memory, which is one of the few remedies we have against repeating the mistakes of the past,” he wrote.
Francis’ view on the Confederate statues is misguided. Confederate leaders were traitors to the nation and fought a civil war to maintain the atrocity of slavery. Their statues belong in a museum as part of history, not in the public square to be honored. There are no Nazi statues or memorials in Germany.
Still, it is important to hear Francis lend his powerful voice to the demands for racial justice, especially when so many other religious leaders have not been as outspoken.
Francis is also right in criticizing populist politicians who whip up rallies in ways reminiscent of the 1930s.
At times, Francis appears to direct his message squarely at President Donald Trump’s administration and its “America first” policies that excluded migrants from Muslim countries. Without identifying Trump by name, Francis singles out Christian-majority countries where nationalist-populist leaders seek to defend Christianity from perceived enemies.
“Today, listening to some of the populist leaders we now have, I am reminded of the 1930s, when some democracies collapsed into dictatorships seemingly overnight,” Francis wrote. “We see it happening again now in rallies where populist leaders excite and harangue crowds, channeling their resentments and hatreds against imagined enemies to distract from the real problems.”
People fall prey to such rhetoric out of fear, not true religious conviction, he wrote. Such “superficially religious people vote for populists to protect their religious identity, unconcerned that fear and hatred of the other cannot be reconciled with the Gospel.”
Francis also blasted COVID-19 skeptics and media organizations that spread their conspiracies in his book, penned during the Vatican’s coronavirus lockdown.
Francis criticized people who protested anti-virus restrictions “as if measures that governments must impose for the good of their people constitute some kind of political assault on autonomy or personal freedom!”
He accused some in the church and Catholic media of being part of the problem.
“You’ll never find such people protesting the death of George Floyd, or joining a demonstration because there are shantytowns where children lack water or education,” he wrote. “They turned into a cultural battle what was in truth an effort to ensure the protection of life.”
He praised journalists who reported on how the pandemic was affecting the poorest. But he took a broad swipe at unnamed media organizations that “used this crisis to persuade people that foreigners are to blame, that the coronavirus is little more than a little bout of flu, and that restrictions necessary for people’s protection amount to an unjust demand of an interfering state.”
“There are politicians who peddle these narratives for their own gain,” he writes. “But they could not succeed without some media creating and spreading them.”
Francis urged the world to use the pandemic as an opportunity for a reset and and opportunity to stop, think and change course.
