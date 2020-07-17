John McNesby, president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police, says he has worked behind the scenes to lobby for police reforms.
“We basically helped carve out some language in Harrisburg to help with some of the reform and we’re working here in Philly, too,” said McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5.
Tribune Staff Writer Michael D’Onofrio reported on Sunday that the union leader has taken “a less visible approach to dealing with calls for police reforms stemming from the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, compared to the past where he has held rallies and blasted critics from inside the union’s Northeast Philadelphia headquarters.”
McNesby, who represents many of the officers in the city’s 6,500-member force and thousands of retired officers, said he supports some police reforms already passed and still proposed, including a city ban on chokeholds and the creation of a confidential statewide database for police departments to track the disciplinary actions and misconduct complaints against law enforcement personnel.
However, the union president pushed back against other reforms, including the reinstated residency requirement for new officers and city employees, and proposals to create a strong police oversight commission and hold public hearings on contract negotiations.
McNesby said he will continue working with lawmakers over the summer and he looks forward to City Council reconvening in September.
“We want to be a part of a solution, not a problem,” McNesby said.
It is crucial that the Fraternal Order of Police in Philadelphia and in cities across the nation become part of the solution in the call for police reform.
In the past, the powerful union has successfully prevented reforms. For example, the local FOP has opposed the creation of an independent commission to investigate police shootings in recent years.
a police officer accused of assaulting a Temple University student during a protest.
Yet it is encouraging that McNesby says he now wants to support reform efforts.
But as Crystal Coleman Williams, president of the Guardian Civic League that represents Black officers, noted, McNesby needs to go further.
Williams said she was pleased McNesby came around on supporting some reforms, but it was “disappointing” he didn’t advocate for more changes to restore the community’s trust in the police.
“Bring something to the table,” Williams said. “He needs to look into it [police reforms] to see what we can do to support the community and have the community trust us more because right now it’s a matter of trust.”
The police union will soon have the opportunity to demonstrate support for police reform.
The FOP should back the proposal in City Council that would bring transparency to the city’s collective bargaining negotiations with the police union in the fall by requiring a public hearing before the city submits its proposals to the union.
The police union should also support changing a state law that locks the city into binding arbitration when a collective bargaining agreement cannot be reached between the city and police union in exchange for barring emergency personnel from striking.
The state law, Act 111, also imposes binding arbitration on discipline proceedings. City officials and critics have said for decades the state law stymies their ability to permanently remove bad cops and allows for arbitrators to reinstate cops even when accusations of abuse are proved.
No one expects McNesby and other police union officials to support every police reform, especially the nationwide call by some more left-leaning activists to defund the police. However, significant reforms must have a mechanism to hold officers accountable by imposing serious consequences for misconduct, including firing.
Police union officials can also be part of the solution by helping to change the conversation about police reform. They can publicly reject the false claim that those calling for change are anti-police. That’s untrue. The vast majority of those calling for reforms are not against police, they oppose police brutality and excessive force.
